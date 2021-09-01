LG’s all-new UltraGear 1440p 165Hz Monitors fall to best prices yet from $447 (Save $105)

Amazon now offers the new LG 32-inch UltraGear 1440p 165Hz Gaming Monitor (32GP850-B) for $494.99 shipped. Marking only the second discount to date, you’re looking at $105 in savings to deliver a new Amazon all-time low at $50 under the previous price cut. As one of the latest additions to the LG stable of battlestation upgrades, this iteration of UltraGear gaming monitor arrives with a 32-inch panel that’s backed by 1440p resolution and 165Hz refresh rates. Both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium help keep visuals looking sharp, with HDR 10 and 1ms response times thrown in for good measure. And around back, you’re looking at a pair of HDMI ports supplemented by a DisplayPort input and USB-A hub. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 120 customers.

Update 9/1 @ 6:17 AM: Amazon is offering the BenQ 28-inch 4K HDMI Monitor for $249.99 shipped. Down $50 from its normal going rate, this marks a 2021 low that we’ve tracked and ties the best price all-time. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While not as steep of a discount, you can also score an Amazon all-time low on the 27-inch version of LG’s new UltraGear Monitor at $446.99. Typically fetching $500, this one amounts to $53 in savings while matching the all-time low set only twice before. This one arrives with much of the same features noted above like a 1440p panel and 165Hz refresh rate, just in a smaller package. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Though if you’d prefer to go with a more ergonomic approach for upgrading your setup, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a notable discount on LG’s 27-inch Ergo UltraFine Monitor. Dropping to a new all-time low with USB-C in tow, this display has a unique mount that allows the panel to rotate into vertical orientations at $300.

LG 32-inch UltraGear 1440p 165Hz Monitor features:

32” UltraGear Full HD (1920×1080) IPS Display, 16:9. Beauty in every battle with IPS and Full HD resolution. Reimagine every scene with vivid, responsive IPS. At 32″ and 16:9 screen ratio, LG’s UltraGear Full HD IPS Display features realistic, true color, enhanced contrast, clarity and detail, while delivering ultra-fast response rates. See a clear path to victory as it happens.

