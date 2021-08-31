Score the second-best price yet on Razer’s new Book 13 with Thunderbolt 4 at $160 off

-
$160 off

Amazon has now dropped the price on the new Razer Book 13 Gaming Laptop i7/16GB/256GB to $1,439.99 shipped. Saving you $160 from the $1,600 price that you’d typically pay, today’s offer marks only the third notable discount and the second-best discount to date. The new Razer Book 13 launched back at the beginning of the year with an 11th Gen Intel processor under the hood. There’s also a 13.4-inch 60Hz display, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and Chroma RGB lighting packed into its CNC aluminum build which rounds out the package alongside Thunderbolt 4 and an array of other I/O. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’re someone who goes from gaming at the desktop to on the couch or even while out and about, the latest Razer Book 13 is sure to be a compelling option thanks to its lightweight design. A great way to make even better use of that versatility would be using your savings towards the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2, which arrives as a desktop docking station to not only elevate the laptop for better airflow, but also deliver some added I/O. Get all of the details in our launch coverage to see if it’s a worthy upgrade to your battlestation.

Though your desktop setup might not need all of the power of a gaming laptop, and if that’s the case, the HP Chromebase AiO is certainty worth a look. After seeing it’s very first discount, you can now save $50 on the recent release and its unique rotating 22-inch display.

Latest Razer Book 13 features:

From a heritage of high-performance hardware comes a productivity powerhouse. Razer Book 13 is Ultra-compact and portable with a 13.4” 4K touch display and a 16:10 aspect ratio to keep you focused on accomplishing. Plus, with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, you can put a pedal to your process. Ready, willing, and able to turn every ounce of work into pure worth—11th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processors bring maximum performance to the Razer Book 13. Just because it’s a lightweight laptop, doesn’t mean it can’t pack a punch of productivity.

