StarTech’s new Quad Monitor USB-C Dock drives four 4K 60Hz displays with six ports to spare

With so many USB-C hubs and docking stations on the market, it can be difficult to find new releases with uncommon features. The new StarTech Quad Monitor USB-C Dock passes this test with flying colors, allowing Windows, macOS, Chrome OS users to drive up to four displays using just one Type-C port. All four monitors can run at 4K with a 60Hz refresh rate, which is an admirable feat, to say the least. If that wasn’t enough, you’ll also have access to three 5Gbps USB-A ports, one 10Gbps Type-C input, Gigabit Ethernet, AUX, and 100W passthrough charging over the host USB-C slot. Continue reading to learn more.

StarTech’s new Quad Monitor USB-C Dock is one of the most capable solutions yet

For many of us, driving two or even three 4K displays at our desk would prove to be more than sufficient when tackling a day of work. If that’s not enough for you, StarTech may very well have you covered with its new Quad Monitor USB-C Dock. In addition to USB-A, Type-C, AUX, and Ethernet ports, there are also four HDMI outputs in addition to four DisplayPort slots.

Owners can go all-in on either HDMI or DisplayPort and even mix it up and still drive four 4K monitors at a 60Hz refresh rate. The StarTech Quad Monitor USB-C Dock can also operate either two 5K monitors or a single 5K in tandem with dual 4K displays. A power adapter with a barrel-shaped connector provides enough juice to also charge a USB-C laptop at up to 100W speeds.

Pricing and availability

After hearing about all of the impressive specifications, you may be wondering what the catch is. Well, the price. It is available for pre-order now, and interested parties will need to part with $427.99. Initial shipments are slated to go out starting September 13, which is less than two weeks away.

9to5Toys’ Take

Having had a triple 4K monitor setup in the past, I can tell you firsthand just how nice (and sometimes overwhelming) it is to have that much screen real estate at your fingertips. The new StarTech Quad Monitor USB-C Dock takes things even further with its ability to drive four 4K monitors at once.

Without question, StarTech has leapfrogged much of the USB-C hub competition, albeit at an incredibly high price point. It’s unclear how many users will actually have a need for this sort of power, but it’s always impressive to see just how much a single USB-C port can achieve.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!