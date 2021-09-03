Might as well grab an Anker 10W Qi charging pad, now just $7.50 Prime shipped (55% off)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its upgraded PowerWave Pad 10W Max Wireless Charger for $7.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use code ANKER015 at checkout to redeem the special price. Regularly $16, this is more than 50% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While there are plenty of new MagSafe options out there, if it’s just a simple Qi pad you’re after, it doesn’t get much more affordable than this from high-quality brands. This one can charge your Qi-ready gear with up to 10-watts of output power and features a sleep-friendly LED indicator that won’t wake you up. It’ll also charge right through thin phone cases (up to 5mm) and comes with an 18-month warranty alongside its 4+ star rating from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below. 

 You will find some slightly more affordable option in Amazon’s $7 and under category, but none from brands we have much experience with. At just $7.50, today’s lead deal is almost worth buying just to ensure you have an extra laying around, never mind being one the best options out there in the under $10 range. 

While we are talking Anker, be sure to check out some of its latest releases including the new 2-in-1 PowerWave Lite stand, the MagSafe 5K Power Bank (hands-on review right here), and the PowerWave Sense charging stand with a 2-in-1 fabric design. Make sure you check these ongoing deals on Anker’s slim wall chargers, the offer we spotted this morning on its latest eufy security 2K pan and tilt camera 2-pack, and this week’s Amazon roundup with plenty of smart home deals starting from $36

More on the Anker PowerWave Pad:

  • The Need for Speed: With a high-efficiency chipset providing 10W high-speed charging for Samsung Galaxy, and a 7.5W charging mode to charge iPhones 10% faster than other brands, PowerWave is bridging the gap between wireless and wired charging speeds.
  • Sleep-Friendly LED Indicator: The LED indicator allows you to easily check the charging status of your device and is designed to be gentle enough that it won’t disturb your sleep.

