Upgrade to the Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill at a low of $299 (Reg. $399)

Amazon is offering the Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill for $299 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s $100 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you love cookouts, it may be time to upgrade your current setup. The Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill is a premium 13.5-inch ceramic grill that’s accompanied by a standout design. It provides a 148.5-square inch cooking surface, leaving you with plenty of room to prepare a delicious meal for friends and family. A thick-walled, heat-resistant shell ensures that smoke and moisture are locked in “at any temperature.” More than 1,150 cookout enthusiasts have agreed on a high, 4.8/5 star rating.

If the grill above is overkill for your needs, consider Cuisinart’s 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill at $21 Prime shipped. Despite wielding a portable form factor, this unit is fully capable of cooking your next meal. It spans just 14.5 by 14.5 by 15 inches and weighs in at a mere 2 pounds. It’s Amazon’s #1 best-selling charcoal grill with more than 8,000 shoppers agreeing on an average 4.3/5 star rating.

Peruse a long list of other home-friendly markdowns in our guide right here. Other recent and notable finds range from this black Amazon-made computer desk at $43.50 shipped, a Greenworks 40V 14-inch Electric Mower for $178, and the ROCKPALS 3-Person Tent at $46. You can also cash in on this 39-piece hand tool kit for $17 alongside a digital tire pressure gauge multi-tool at $6.50.

Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill features:

Premium 13.5″ Ceramic Grill with Cast Iron Stand

Thick-walled, heat-resistant shell that locks in smoke and moisture at any temperature

Cast-iron air vent for temperature control

304 Stainless Steel Cooking Grate

Built-In Temp Gauge

