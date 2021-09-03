Upgrade to the Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill at a low of $299 (Reg. $399)

-
AmazonHome GoodsKamado
$100 off $299

Amazon is offering the Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill for $299 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s $100 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you love cookouts, it may be time to upgrade your current setup. The Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill is a premium 13.5-inch ceramic grill that’s accompanied by a standout design. It provides a 148.5-square inch cooking surface, leaving you with plenty of room to prepare a delicious meal for friends and family. A thick-walled, heat-resistant shell ensures that smoke and moisture are locked in “at any temperature.” More than 1,150 cookout enthusiasts have agreed on a high, 4.8/5 star rating.

If the grill above is overkill for your needs, consider Cuisinart’s 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill at $21 Prime shipped. Despite wielding a portable form factor, this unit is fully capable of cooking your next meal. It spans just 14.5 by 14.5 by 15 inches and weighs in at a mere 2 pounds. It’s Amazon’s #1 best-selling charcoal grill with more than 8,000 shoppers agreeing on an average 4.3/5 star rating.

Peruse a long list of other home-friendly markdowns in our guide right here. Other recent and notable finds range from this black Amazon-made computer desk at $43.50 shipped, a Greenworks 40V 14-inch Electric Mower for $178, and the ROCKPALS 3-Person Tent at $46. You can also cash in on this 39-piece hand tool kit for $17 alongside a digital tire pressure gauge multi-tool at $6.50.

Kamado Joe Jr. Charcoal Grill features:

  • Premium 13.5″ Ceramic Grill with Cast Iron Stand
  • Thick-walled, heat-resistant shell that locks in smoke and moisture at any temperature
  • Cast-iron air vent for temperature control
  • 304 Stainless Steel Cooking Grate
  • Built-In Temp Gauge

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Kamado

About the Author

TUMI x Missoni collection has you ready for fall travel...
Amazon discounts ASUS’ TUF 35-inch UltraWide 1440...
This black Amazon-made computer desk has dropped to $43...
Instant brand’s latest small and large room air p...
ROCKPALS’ 3-Person Tent deploys in ‘one min...
Greenworks 40V 14-inch Electric Mower sees end of summe...
Might as well grab an Anker 10W Qi charging pad, now ju...
Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS smartwatch tracks multiple sp...
Show More Comments

Related

22% off

Royal Gourmet’s 24-inch Charcoal Grill/Smoker falls to $140 at Amazon (Save 22%)

$140 Learn More
Reg. $120

Monoprice’s 22-inch Charcoal Grill is ready for tailgates at $72 shipped (40% off)

$72 Learn More
45% off

Get ready for game day with this portable 3-burner gas griddle down to $60.50

$60.50 Learn More
30% off

This ultra-slim, high-pressure shower head modernizes your bathroom at $17 (Save 30%)

$17 Learn More
Reg. $30

Grab Cuisinart’s hand mixer for fall baking projects at under $11 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)

$10.50 Learn More

TUMI x Missoni collection has you ready for fall travel: suitcase, backpack, more

JBL debuts refreshed Flip 6 IPX7 portable Bluetooth speaker in 9 colors, more

Upgrade your battlestation

Amazon discounts ASUS’ TUF 35-inch UltraWide 1440p 100Hz monitor to $479, more from $350

From $350 Learn More