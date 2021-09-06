Try out Wi-Fi 6 at up to 5.4Gb/s with these NETGEAR routers at lows from $74

Amazon is now offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Router for $201.88 shipped. Usually going for as much as $300, that’s down an impressive 33% and marks one of the lowest prices we’ve ever tracked. Boasting speeds up to 5.4Gb/s, this powerful NETGEAR router is a strong start if you haven’t given Wi-Fi 6 a test run yet. It brings six simultaneous streams to your home, so you can pair more devices at once, which is perfect for anyone sporting the latest smart gear with coverage of up to 2,000-square feet. And for a wired connection, you’ll also find four Gigabit Ethernet ports on the back panel. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 4,600 customers. Head below for more options.

Don’t quite need those lightning-fast speeds? Then check out this 4-stream NETGEAR Wi-Fi 6 router for $73.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $100 fare, marking the largest discount we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. It’s still ready to support for a smaller smart home set up with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, just at a more manageable 1.8Gb/s. Over 950 customers found it to be a good fit for them, leaving it with an average of 4.5/5 stars.

Speaking of outfitting your smart home, you won’t want to sleep on Arlo’s labor day discounts. Right now, you can take up to $120 off some of these Homekit-enabled smart camera systems from $100. Perfect for keeping your family safe as the days get a little shorter and the nights get a bit darker, or just keeping an eye out for anything with 1080p streaming back by both Alexa and Assistant.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AX6 Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Built with the latest generation WiFi technology, the NETGEAR Nighthawk AX6/6-Stream AX5400 WiFi Router provides up to 4 times more network capacity as compared to WiFi 5 (802. 11ac). Enjoy consistent and powerful signal strength to all your connected devices and superior performance for concurrent real-time applications such as multimedia streaming and online gaming.

