Clean those travel mugs and bottles properly with a 3-pc. Contigo Brush Set at $6 (41% off)

Amazon is offering the 3-piece Contigo Water Bottle and Travel Mug Cleaning Brush Set for $5.93 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $15, it more typically sells in the $10 range, and is now matching both our previous mention and the Amazon all-time low. While it is made specifically for the popular Contigo travel mugs and bottles, this set will help you properly clean out just about anything like that. All top-rack dishwasher-safe with a lifetime warranty to boot, you get a bottle brush, straw brush, and lid brush here that will do a much more thorough job than the dishwasher, especially on the interior of your travel mugs. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Amazon. More details below. 

This Scotch-Brite Scrubber at $3 Prime shipped is a great lower-cost alternative to today’s lead deal. You won’t get that handy straw brush cleaner, but it will certainly help out with the interior of your mugs and bottles. 

Check out our courage of the Gentleman’s Hardware collapsible water bottle with a mini flashlight as well as the Stanley Star Wars May the 4th bottles. Then check out some of today’s other highlight offers including Anker’s all-new PowerWave Go, this OtterBox sitewide flash sale, and Apple’s new AirTag Leather Loop, just to name a few. 

You’ll also want to swing by today’s new Anker Amazon sale for deep deals on smart home gear, smartphone accessories, charging gear, and more from just $13 Prime shipped

More on the Contigo bottle cleaning set:

  • 3-Piece set is compatible with all CONTIGO travel mugs, water bottles and kids cups
  • 3-Piece brush set contains bottle brush, straw brush and lid brush
  • All brushes are top-rack dishwasher safe
  • Brushes feature ergonomically-designed handles with durable, non-abrasive bristles
  • Perfectly designed for all of you CONTIGO cleaning needs
  • 3-Piece set is compatible with all CONTIGO travel mugs, water bottles and kids cups

