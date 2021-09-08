Kobalt’s drill/driver combo kit includes a wall storage organizer to tidy your workshop at $149

Lowe’s is offering the Kobalt 2-tool 24V Max Power Tool Combo Kit with Wall Storage Cabinet for $149 shipped. Down $100 from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked. This combo kit delivers both a drill and impact driver as well as a wall storage cabinet to your DIY garage setup. The drill is perfect for, well, drilling holes in material to prep for screws. Then, once that’s done, the impact driver makes installing screws a breeze. Having both in your DIY toolkit is an absolute must. Plus, the included storage cabinet ensures your shop stays neat and tidy, giving you a place to store screws, bits, and even up to four tools and chargers. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Save a few bucks when opting for the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill. It’s available on Amazon for $49, where it’s a #1 best-seller. You’ll find one battery and a charger included here. No tool storage cabinet is included here, and you’re only getting the drill with impact driver bundled, so that’s worth keeping in mind.

Be sure to check out our DIY tools guide for other ways to save. There, you’ll find quite a few discounts, including the larger Matebo HPT 18V combo kit at $349, which is up to $150 off. Plus, we have discounts on Kershaw’s Kuro Pocket Knife and much more.

More on the Kobalt Combo Kit:

Kobalt’s 2 piece combo kit with bonus storage lets you charge and store all your 24V Max Power tools in one convenient location. Undertake a variety of heavy-duty jobs with this Kobalt 24V Max brushless motor power tool combo kit. Including a 1/2-in drill/driver and a 1/4-in impact driver, you can tackle tasks like high-speed drilling and installing subfloor with ease. The 24-volt max Li-ion battery powers these tools, providing extended runtime and more muscle, and their highly-efficient brushless motors are built to last.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!