CRAFTSMAN’s 2-piece lawn care kit makes leaf cleanup a breeze this fall at $69

Lowe’s is offering a 2-piece CRAFTSMAN 20V Lawn Care Kit for $69 shipped. Down from a list price of $119, today’s deal marks one of the best deals that we’ve tracked all-time. Delivering both a string trimmer and blower in one kit, you’ll get everything needed to put the finishing touches on your yard work as we head into fall. Plus, the blower will help make quick work of fallen leaves as we head into autumn. You’ll also get an included battery and charger so everything you need comes in the box. Rated 3.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Already have a string trimmer? Consider picking up the BLACK+DECKER Electric Leaf Blower. Coming in at just $29 shipped on Amazon, this plug-in model gets rid of gas and oil just like today’s lead deal. Just keep in mind that it’s not battery-powered, so you’ll need to have an extension cord handy to use it when cleaning up the yard after edging and trimming.

Don’t forget about the other electric-powered yard and home tools that are on sale right now. Firstly, there’s the Sun Joe 2030 PSI electric pressure washer for $119, which is a 25% discount from its normal going rate. Plus, in today’s New Green Deals, we found the Greenworks 48V 20-inch electric mower on sale for $419, which is just $4 above its all-time low.

More on the CRAFTSMAN 20V Lawn Care Kit:

CRAFTSMAN® V20 WEEDWACKER® String Trimmer and V20 Axial Blower Combo Kit has the tools to tackle your yardwork. The V20 String Trimmer features automatic line advance so there is no bumping required. Clear away leaves and debris with up to 200 CFM and 90 MPH using the V20 Axial Blower. This combo kit comes with a 2.0 Ah V20 battery, allowing you to take on various outdoor tasks. The V20 battery platform is compatible with CRAFTSMAN V20 Outdoor Equipment and Power Tools. You’ll find the complete line of outdoor tools and equipment essentials for a job to make you proud.

