Today’s best game deals: Hotline Miami Collection $20, Cuphead $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Hotline Miami Collection for PS4 at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll also find it matched at GameStop alongside the Switch version for $19.99 as well. Regularly $30, this is 33% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This collection contains both Hotline Miami and Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number ready for your console library. In these “neon-soaked, brutally-challenging” games, players assume the role of “mysterious antihero on a [murder spree] against the shady underworld at the behest of voices on your answering machine.” It is a fast paced, brutal experience with “hard-boiled gunplay and skull crushing close combat” just about any indie game fan with penchant for a good rampage should own. Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Cuphead, SEGA Genesis Classics, Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition, Trine: Ultimate Collection, Sonic Mania, Monster Hunter Rise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- New Nintendo eShop sale from $1.50: Ghostrunner, much more
- Microsoft’s Elite Series 2 Xbox controller $158 (Reg. $180)
- September PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Halo Infinite now set for release in December, details here
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Cuphead Switch $15 (Reg. $20)
- SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox $9 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10.50 (Reg. $30)
- ToeJam and Earl: Back in the Groove! Xbox $6 (Reg. $15)
- Xbox digital couch co-op sale up to 80% off
- Xbox 505 15th anniversary sale up to 80% off
- Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition PS4 & PS5 $75 (Reg. $100)
- Trine: Ultimate Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $34 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing $25 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox $9 (Reg. $30)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Avengers $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter Rise $48 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PSN $24.50 (Reg. $60)
- Subnautica: Below Zero PS5 $25 (Reg. $30)
- Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles $7.50 (Reg. $16)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $60 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls $45 (Reg. $70)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Little Nightmares II $23 (Reg. $30)
- Blasphemous PSN $9 (Reg. $25)
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition $10 (Reg. $40)
- No More Heroes 3 Switch $50 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $41.50 (Reg. $60)
- Uncharted Lost Legacy PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on Xbox
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Dishonored & Prey Arkane Collection $16 (Reg. $30)
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $21 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 3 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year
Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox
Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9
Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset
Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch
Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup
Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass
Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more
