Today’s best game deals: Hotline Miami Collection $20, Cuphead $15, more

-
AmazonApps Games
33% off $20

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the Hotline Miami Collection for PS4 at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll also find it matched at GameStop alongside the Switch version for $19.99 as well. Regularly $30, this is 33% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. This collection contains both Hotline Miami and Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number ready for your console library. In these “neon-soaked, brutally-challenging” games, players assume the role of “mysterious antihero on a [murder spree] against the shady underworld at the behest of voices on your answering machine.” It is a fast paced, brutal experience with “hard-boiled gunplay and skull crushing close combat” just about any indie game fan with penchant for a good rampage should own. Just be sure to head below for the rest of today’s game deals including Cuphead, SEGA Genesis Classics, Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition, Trine: Ultimate Collection, Sonic Mania, Monster Hunter Rise, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year

Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox

Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9

Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset

Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch

Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup

Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more

