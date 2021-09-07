Today’s best game deals: Sonic Colors Ultimate $34, Sonic Mania, Little Nightmares II, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the new Sonic Colors Ultimate on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox for $33.88 shipped. Also matched at GameStop. Set for release today, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the regular $40 remaster. Originally released in 2010, this is the enhanced 2021 version with “ stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode and enhanced gameplay.” This one sees Sonic journey to free the Wisps through six colorful worlds including “a Sweet Mountain filled with delightful sweets or an Aquarium Park filled with sea life and countless pools – all centered around a mysterious astro-amusement park.” Just be sure to head below for the rest of the Labor Day game deals including Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing, Sonic Mania, Borderlands Handsome Collection, BioShock: The Collection, Marvel’s Avengers, Demon’s Souls, Little Nightmares II, and much more.
Digital Sales and More:
- New Nintendo eShop sale from $1.50: Ghostrunner, much more
- Microsoft’s Elite Series 2 Xbox controller $158 (Reg. $180)
- September PlayStation Plus FREE games
- Halo Infinite now set for release in December, details here
- Massive Xbox Gamescom showcase 90 mins of new 2021 titles
- Nintendo unveiled its new Switch OLED console!
- Plus pre-order details
- Hands-on: Xbox reveals three Space Jam controllers
Today’s best game deals:
- Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing $25 (Reg. $40)
- Sonic Mania Xbox $10 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Handsome Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox $9 (Reg. $30)
- BioShock: The Collection Xbox $10 (Reg. $50)
- Marvel’s Avengers $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter Rise $48 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 PSN $24.50 (Reg. $60)
- Vigil: The Longest Night eShop $13 (Reg. $22)
- Subnautica: Below Zero PS5 $25 (Reg. $30)
- Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles $7.50 (Reg. $16)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $60 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls $45 (Reg. $70)
- Cyberpunk 2077 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $41 (Reg. $60)
- Little Nightmares II $20 (Reg. $30)
- Blasphemous PSN $9 (Reg. $25)
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS5 $70
- Horizon Forbidden West pre-order PS4 $60
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition $10 (Reg. $40)
- No More Heroes 3 Switch $50 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $41.50 (Reg. $60)
- Uncharted Lost Legacy PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 PSN $10 (Reg. $25)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $10.50 (Reg. $30)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 eShop $18 (Reg. $30)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $9 (Reg. $30)
- Halo Infinite Collector’s Steelbook Edition pre-order $60
- Plus Mega Construx Assorted Color Halo Helmet
- Also matched at Best Buy with SteelBook and more
- Also available at Amazon
- Release date details and more right here
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on Xbox
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Edition $25 (Reg. $50)
- Doom Slayers Collection $8 (Reg. $30)
- Dishonored & Prey Arkane Collection $16 (Reg. $30)
- Wolfenstein: Alternative History Collection $21 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $49.50 (Reg. $60)
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition $39 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman 3 on PS4/PS5 and Xbox $35 (Reg. $60)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $50 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Elden Ring pre-orders $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Metroid Dread pre-orders from $60
- Battlefield 2042 pre-orders from $60
- Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order $40
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond pre-order $60
- Pokemon Shining Pearl pre-order $60
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Plants Vs Zombies Complete pre-order $40
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pre-order $40
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year
Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox
Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9
Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset
Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch
Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup
Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass
Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!