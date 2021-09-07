Today’s best game deals: Sonic Colors Ultimate $34, Sonic Mania, Little Nightmares II, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the new Sonic Colors Ultimate on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox for $33.88 shipped. Also matched at GameStop. Set for release today, this is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the regular $40 remaster. Originally released in 2010, this is the enhanced 2021 version with “ stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode and enhanced gameplay.” This one sees Sonic journey to free the Wisps through six colorful worlds including “a Sweet Mountain filled with delightful sweets or an Aquarium Park filled with sea life and countless pools – all centered around a mysterious astro-amusement park.” Just be sure to head below for the rest of the Labor Day game deals including Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing, Sonic Mania, Borderlands Handsome Collection, BioShock: The Collection, Marvel’s Avengers, Demon’s Souls, Little Nightmares II, and much more.

Digital Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Pre-orders:

PS5 and Series X/S upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 + Witcher 3 set for release this year

Jurassic World Evolution 2 lets you live life after Fallen Kingdom starting November 9 on Xbox

Amazon’s New World finally nears release with open beta coming September 9

Turtle Beach launches redesigned Recon 200 Gen 2 gaming headset

Xbox One gets a new lease on life thanks to upcoming cloud gaming launch

Dungeon Jump Mario, Heroic Link, and two others join the PowerA Switch controller lineup

Humankind, Twelve Minutes, Myst, and more now available or coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

Stardew Valley makes its way to Xbox Game Pass Console/PC August 31 + much more

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!