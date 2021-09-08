Apple Magic Keyboard see some of the first discounts of the year starting at $111

Amazon now offers the Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad for $111.05 shipped for the silver style. Marking the very first notable discount this year, today’s offer amounts to $18 in savings from its usual $129 price tag and is the best we’ve seen since October of last year. You can also score the Space Gray version for $137.28 (now discontinued), down from $149 and marking just as rare of a discount. Color aside, Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a built-in numeric keypad with a metal build that comes in your preferred style. With Apple’s latest scissor key switches, this is as notable of an option for using with a Mac as it is for an iPad, and a Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery rounds out the package. Head below for more.

Since you’re upgrading the desktop, pairing either of the Magic Keyboard styles with Apple’s latest Trackpad 2 will make for about as compelling of a desktop setup as you’ll find. While not as deep of a discount as above, you can score the Magic Trackpad 2 for $119 from its usual $129 price tag. Bringing multitouch gestures to your Mac or iPad setup, there’s much of the same Lightning charging port as found above, too.

Speaking of workstation discounts fit for your Apple setup, this morning we saw the Twelve South BookArc go on sale at $40.50, delivering one of two matching styles to your setup for whether you’re team silver or Space Gray. This dock will not only save some space at the desk by holding your MacBook vertically, but also has some cable management slots and is 32% off.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The space gray Apple Magic Wireless Keyboard with Numeric Keypad features an extended layout with document navigation and full-size arrow keys. The numeric keypad also allows for faster input of numbers, especially useful for spreadsheets and finance applications. Each key features a scissor mechanism that allows for increased stability as well as optimized key travel. The low-profile design also provides a comfortable typing experience. The Magic Keyboard has a built-in battery that can power it for up to a month on a single charge (battery life may vary).

