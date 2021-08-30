Best and the rest of LEGO’s Star Wars summer 2021 lineup: Variety meets value

After a batch of new LEGO sets launched as part of the summer lineup at the start of the month, we’ve been reviewing all of the new Star Wars sets throughout August. Now that the dust has settled on the collection, we’re looking at seven of the builds to see which stand above the others. Head below for a closer look at how all of the new LEGO Star Wars summer 2021 kits compare and to see which is the best of the batch.

Hands-on with the best of LEGO’s summer 2021 lineup

As the second notable LEGO Star Wars collection of the year, the new summer 2021 sets arrived with a total of eight eye-catching builds. While we’re still waiting to deliver a hands-on look at the UCS Republic Gunship, our list of the best sets from the wave will exclusive the kit for the time being.

Packed with plenty of all-new minifigures and marking some of the very first times we’ve seen several of the vehicles in brick-built form, you can get all of the details on the creations down below.

1. Bad Batch Shuttle

At the top of the LEGO Star Wars summer collection, the best set is easily the Bad Batch Shuttle. Delivering on unique theming and an even more eye-catching build, it’s the best creation from the lineup and more than justifies its $99.99 price point.

There aren’t too many areas that the set cut corners, and backs its 969 pieces with five exclusive minifigures. If that weren’t already enough (it very well will be for many builders) the set delivers one of the most eye-catching vehicles from a galaxy far, far away thanks to its light blue color scheme. You won’t find a build that stands out quite as much from other sets in such a pleasant way than the Bad Batch Shuttle, which makes it entirely deserving of being the best of the LEGO summer 2021 lineup.

You can get a closer look at why this build has secured the best of the wave in our full hands-on review, or just go lock-in your order on the build yourself.

2. Darth Vader Meditation Chamber

Not too far behind our first place champion is the runner up, the Darth Vader Meditation Chamber. Entering as the second adult-focused set that recreates an iconic moment from The Empire Strikes Back, the set arrives as the most display-worthy from the summer 2021 LEGO Star Wars lineup.

Though it’s not just the design that makes this build worthy of such praise, as the subject matter is definitely yet another highlight. The scene with Darth Vader in his chambers is one of the more iconic moments in the film, and it’s great to finally it assembled in LEGO form. As far as sets for older builders, this $69.99 set is certainly our top pick and our hands-on review tells a similar tale.

3. Imperial Armored Marauder

Arriving at the top three spot, the Imperial Armored Marauder is certainly deserving of its place in the summer 2021 LEGO Star Wars lineup for quite a few reasons. Even if the vehicle hasn’t enjoyed that much screen time in the live action canon, it’s a staple for many older fans who may have grown up with Kenner toy versions.

Living up to that nostalgic image, the build here delivers in all the ways you could want. Not to mention it has a pretty slick lineup of minifigures that makes for an army building kit to expand your collection of Stormtroopers. Especially the new Artillery trooper.

All of that makes the Armored Marauder the the most well-rounded set in the collection in my book, as every aspect delivers fully on its $39.99 price point. You can get a closer look at the overall experience right here, but then it’s time for the next set in the lineup.

4. Imperial Light Cruiser

As for the largest set from the LEGO Star Wars summer 2021 lineup, the Imperial Light Cruiser clocks in as the fourth best set from the wave. There’s plenty to write home about the set, especially considering its size, though the final build just doesn’t live up to its larger proportions. LEGO didn’t deliver the most exciting build from the exterior in some areas, and the lackluster interior doesn’t make for much of a better case.

Though the stellar selection of minifigures certainly helps, as you’re looking at the most diverse and overall largest selection of characters from the whole collection. That certainly makes the Imperial Light Cruiser deserving of its spot, not to mention the sheer size is going to be a major selling point for many. At the $159.99 price point, you can get a closer look at the intricacies in our hands-on review.

5. Mandalorian Starfighter

Into the lower side of the list, the Mandalorian Starfighter enters as a notable build that lacks the same popularity you’d find in other sets in the LEGO Star Wars summer 2021 lineup. It certainly has an eye-catching design and novel play features, not to mention the three exclusive minifigures.

Fans of the Mandalorians and the Clone Wars are absolutely sure to find this one in the must-have category, making it a pretty notable set all around. It’s just not going to have the same notoriety as the other builds. The $59.99 price point might also be a bit too expensive for its theming. Though our hands-on review tells the full story.

6. Duel on Mandalore

Towards the bottom of the list enters the latest LEGO Star Wars duel set, which gets voted out of being one of the best summer 2021 sets by some of the more eye-catching kits higher up on the list. That being said, there’s still plenty of value to be had from the Duel on Mandalore kit, especially considering its $19.99 price tag.

As the most affordable set, it just doesn’t have the display-worthy focus or attention to detail found throughout the rest of the collection. Even if the two included minifgures are quite enticing, that seems to be par for the course this time around from the Star Wars side of things. Well, accept our last place contender. Just be sure to decide for yourself by checking out our more in-depth hands-on review.

7. Slave 1

Clocking in at the bottom of the best LEGO summer 2021 Star Wars sets, we have the Slave 1. Now don’t get me wrong, it’s still a solid set in its own record and does a great job assembling the iconic vehicle at the most affordable price point in years. But compared to the rest of the lineup, it’s the least well-rounded of the new kits.

For one, the included minifigures leave a lot to be desired in my book. The implementation of Boba Fett in his more recent form misses the mark, and the inclusion of Beskar Mando isn’t all too enticing considering the figure has been in several sets so far this year. Sure there is certainly something to be said for being able to get the iconic ship at the $49.99 price point, but otherwise the set just has too much competition in the lineup. Get all of the details in our hands-on coverage right here.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Delivering one of the most notable lineups in recent memory from the LEGO Star Wars lineup, there’s so much to write home about on the summer 2021 lineup. It delivers some of the more varied coverage of a galaxy far, far away, spanning everything from The Clone Wars to Original Trilogy, The Mandalorian, and even spin-off shows like The Bad Batch. So suffice to say, there’s plenty to like about the collection.

All that’s to say, this is one of the best LEGO Star Wars collections we’ve had years. There are so many great kits, and even the builders lower down on the list are quite enticing in their own rights for many. Which is your favorite set from the new wave? Let us know in the comments below.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!