meross HomeKit dimmable smart desk lamps now up to $20 off starting at $38

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its HomeKit Tunable White Smart Desk Lamp for $49.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $70, a recent price drop paired with the coupon amounts to $20 in savings while marking the second-best price to date that comes within $5 of the launch discount and all-time low. Featuring a sleek design, this HomeKit desk lamp arrives with tunable white illumination that can range from temperatures of 2700 to 6000K. That’s alongside being able to dim the lamp, or adjust its angle with the 180-degree hinge towards the top. As noted before, Siri support will likely be a highlight for many, but there’s also Alexa and Assistant support, too. Rated 5/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Those who can live without as sleek of a design as found on the lead deal can also bring much of the same HomeKit-powered illumination to their desks for less. Via its official Amazon storefront, this meross Tunable White Smart Desk Lamp is down to $37.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $60, you’re looking at the second-best price to date that comes within $3 of the all-time low. Delivering the same HomeKit control as above, this model isn’t quite as streamlined as the lead deal, but every bit as capable of a desktop upgrade. Rated 4.5/5 stars. You can get a closer look in our launch coverage, too.

Don’t forget that you can still score a rare discount on the Philips Hue color Bluetooth bulb starting at $40. That’s alongside the White Ambiance version at $13, as well as everything else in our smart home guide. This morning saw an even more affordable way to bring some lighting into your Siri setup with LIFX’s mini white dimmable smart bulb.

meross Smart HomeKit Desk Lamp features:

The smart LED desk light works with Siri, Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Free up your hands and control the smart desk lamp with simple voice commands. To enable HomeKit remote control, you need an Apple TV or iPad as a home hub in your home. Note: only 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network is supported.

