LIFX’s mini white dimmable smart bulb outputs 800 lumens and works with HomeKit at $14

Woot is offering the LIFX Mini White Dimmable HomeKit Smart Bulb for $13.99 with free shipping for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee may apply. With a normal going rate of $27 at Amazon, we’ve seen it fall to as low as $12 over the past couple months, with today’s deal marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked so far this year. Sporting compatibility with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant, you’ll find this smart bulb is perfect for any home ecosystem. It delivers up to 800-lumens of brightness, which is a big upgrade from its 650-lumen little brother of a bulb that recently launched at $10. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Honestly, outside of the aforementioned $10 LIFX bulb, today’s deal is one of the most budget-focused smart lights around, especially when you consider its HomeKit compatibility. The next best thing we can find is the Cree Connected LED bulb for just $6 at Amazon. While it doesn’t offer 800 lumens of brightness, you’ll still find voice control once it’s connected to a ZigBee hub, like the Amazon Echo.

For other smart home deals, don’t forget to check out TP-Link’s Alexa- and Assistant-enabled smart plugs. Right now, they’re on sale from $6 each with up to 46% in savings available. These are great to convert existing lights, appliances, and more to be smart and work with the two larger smart home platforms.

LIFX Mini Dimmable White Smart Bulb features:

  • Works with Alexa (Alexa device sold separately), Apple HomeKit and the Google Assistant for voice control; Beam Angle: 250 degrees
  • Easy set up. LIFX screws in like any traditional light bulb. Simply download the app, connect to Wi-Fi and you’re ready to go. No hub needed
  • Built in Wi-Fi & LIFX cloud. Offers full Lighting control via Wi-Fi with our LIFX iOS, Android and windows 10 apps. Access your bulbs anywhere, anytime via the cloud

