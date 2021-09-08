Under $7 will snag this 10-in-1 multi-tool at its second-best price of the year

Amazon is offering the Whetstone Cutlery 10-in-1 Multi-Tool for $6.77 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate and comes within a mere $0.08 of the lowest price we have tracked over the last year. It doesn’t matter if you’re headed to the campground, working on a job site, or simply around the yard, this handy gizmo is here to make tasks simpler to execute. You’ll garner a total of 10 functions that range from a hammer to pliers, screwdrivers, blades, and more. A carrying case is included and it features a belt-loop to ensure you can always have it within reach. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Put today’s savings to work with Light My Fire’s Original Spork at $4 Prime shipped. With plenty of nice fall weather ahead, now is great time to add this to your repertoire of outdoor gear. Not only is it a full-size spoon, but can be flipped around to function as a fork. A serrated edge paves the way for cutting up food as well.

Since this deal caught your attention, you may also be interested in this 6-in-1 wall stud finder at under $17 or a Kobalt drill/driver combo kit with a wall storage organizer for $149. And there’s more where those came from with Kershaw’s Kuro Pocket Knife at $21, this CRAFTSMAN 2-piece lawn care kit for $69, and even a 15-in-1 multi-tool at $9.50 Prime shipped.

Whetstone Cutlery 10-in-1 Multi-Tool features:

This handy gizmo takes all the necessities of camping and rolls them into one space saving tool. It has a hammer for the stakes, pliers to take them out, Philips and serrated and flat blade, and a bottle opener. It even comes in a convenient carrying case with belt loop so you don’t lose it. This is a true must have for any camper or hiker.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!