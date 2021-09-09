These new Made for Amazon In-Wall Cable Management Kits streamline a setup from $20

Electronic gizmos and gadgets are a blast, but a bunch of visible cables can quickly turn an otherwise streamlined setup into an overwhelming eyesore. Thankfully, a couple of new Sanus In-Wall Cable Management Kits are here to save the day. These have received a Made for Amazon stamp of approval and are headlined by an installation process that is supposed to take “under 20 minutes.” Additionally, pricing kicks off at just $20, making this an investment that should be both affordable and achievable in a majority of homes. Continue reading to learn more.

In-Wall Cable Management

Leading the pack, we have the basic Sanus In-Wall Cable Management Kit for $19.99. You’ll get two grommets that have enough room to accommodate “four thick HDMI cables.” It should go without saying, but other cables will fit as well. Also in the box, you’ll find a hole saw, driver bit, and instruction manual. The only thing homeowners need to bring is a drill.

Both grommets lock into place for a “safe and secure finish.” Each one of these can be painted, too, which should help make them blend exceptionally well in just about any room. Pre-orders can be placed now, with initial shipments slated to go out starting November 11.

Power and In-Wall Cable Management Kit

Folks that are primarily interested in seamlessly rerouting an outlet from one place to another are now able to easily do so with the Sanus In-Wall Power and Cabling Kit at $59.99. In addition to grommets that can also run four cables through, you’ll also get upper and lower power modules that act as an extension cord with enough slack to space them five feet away from each other. A small extension cord is also included for running power from an existing outlet to the lower module.

9to5Toys’ Take

If you are anything like me, your home has cord cover sprinkled throughout it. While it’s a simple and inexpensive way to streamline the look of just about any setup, you will still visibly see the cord cover running from one place to another.

These new in-wall cable management kits take things a step further by making it look as though all of your gadgets are wireless. When installed properly, you won’t be able to see cables at all. Starting at $20, pricing is very reasonable. Pair that with a less than “20-minute” installation process, and there’s certainly a lot to like.

