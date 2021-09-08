Smartphone Accessories: elago MS5 Duo MagSafe Charging Stand $22, more

-
AmazonSmartphone Accessorieselago
Save 30% From $8

official Amazon storefront is currently offering its new MS5 Duo Charging Stand for $22.49 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. After launching earlier this summer for $25, today’s offers marking only the second notable discount to date while matching the all-time low. The latest offering from elago provides a unique design alongside the brand’s usual reliance on a soft silicone material to rest your devices on. With internal slots for both a MagSafe charger and Apple Watch puck, it provides a home on your nightstand or desk to refuel two of your devices in one eye-catching package. Ratings are still coming in, we’ve walked away impressed from previous hands-on reviews of elago gear. 

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with the magsafe charger and compatible with apple watch charger! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms5 stand – the perfect addition to your desktop, nightstand, or counter! Great for personal use or a gift for any user looking for charging stations.

Non-recycled silicone was used to ensure the use of non-toxic chemicals and to protect your devices from scratches while charging. Perfect addition to any desk or counter top. Organize the cable clutter with designed cable cutouts; simply pull the cables through the designated space to help keep your areas clean and tidy! (compatible with magsafe and compatible with apple watch charger, but are not included).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

elago

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

ESR Cloud AirTag Cases and Adhesives now up to 65% off:...
OtterBox takes 15% off through the end of the day with ...
Dash Quest 1.5L Countertop Blender now matching Amazon ...
Bowflex Max Trainer M8 Elliptical tailors workouts to y...
Masterbuilt’s Bluetooth electric smoker brings th...
Today’s best game deals: Hotline Miami Collection...
Apple’s new AirTag Leather Loop sees first discou...
Anker discounts iPhone and Android essentials + smart ...
Show More Comments

Related

elago expands lineup of MagSafe chargers with three new multi-device offerings

Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: AUKEY 90W USB-C Charger $30 (Save 46%), more

From $6 Learn More

9to5Toys Daily: September 8, 2021 – Anker sale starts at $13, Magic Keyboard $111, more

Orig. $499

DJI’s refurb. Pocket 2 Creator Combo with 64MP camera and 4K video plus $40 gift card for $379

$379 Learn More
65% off

ESR Cloud AirTag Cases and Adhesives now up to 65% off: 2-packs from $3.50 Prime shipped

From $3.50 Learn More

NZXT Capsule USB mic review: The easiest way to sound great on stream [Video]

50% off

North Face, Marmot, Sorel, more, extra 20% off during Steep and Cheap’s Warehouse Sale

+ 20% off Learn More
Sitewide savings

OtterBox takes 15% off through the end of the day with rare sitewide flash sale

15% off Learn More