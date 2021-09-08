Smartphone Accessories: elago MS5 Duo MagSafe Charging Stand $22, more

official Amazon storefront is currently offering its new MS5 Duo Charging Stand for $22.49 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. After launching earlier this summer for $25, today’s offers marking only the second notable discount to date while matching the all-time low. The latest offering from elago provides a unique design alongside the brand’s usual reliance on a soft silicone material to rest your devices on. With internal slots for both a MagSafe charger and Apple Watch puck, it provides a home on your nightstand or desk to refuel two of your devices in one eye-catching package. Ratings are still coming in, we’ve walked away impressed from previous hands-on reviews of elago gear.

elago is paving the way for new accessories compatible with the magsafe charger and compatible with apple watch charger! One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms5 stand – the perfect addition to your desktop, nightstand, or counter! Great for personal use or a gift for any user looking for charging stations.

Non-recycled silicone was used to ensure the use of non-toxic chemicals and to protect your devices from scratches while charging. Perfect addition to any desk or counter top. Organize the cable clutter with designed cable cutouts; simply pull the cables through the designated space to help keep your areas clean and tidy! (compatible with magsafe and compatible with apple watch charger, but are not included).