Add the NEOGEO mini arcade console with 2 controllers to the collection at $70 (Reg. $100)

Today only, Woot is offering the NEOGEO Mini Pro Player Pack USA Version for $69.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $100 like it currently fetches at Amazon, this is matching our previous mention, undercuts the Amazon 2021 low by $10, and is the best price we can find. A perfect addition to any retro gaming collection, it features playable on-board controls, a 3.5-inch LCD display, and a HDMI cable to connect it to your big screen. It also houses 40 classic SNK titles including Metal Slug, Fatal Fury, King of Fighters games, and more as well as shipping with a pair of NEOGEO MINI PAD Controllers. Rated 4+ stars from over 760 Amazon customers. More details below.

The NEOGEO pocket arcade console on its own goes for $60 shipped at Amazon and makes for a great lower-cost alternative. It ships with the same 40 games and feature set, just without the included controllers and HDMI cable. But if you do take this route, make sure you have an HDMI cable laying around if you’re going to want it up on the living room display as well.

While we are talking vintage gaming, here’s everything you need to know about the new Arcade1Up Simpsons cabinet as well as its must-see Jr. collection featuring a new PAC-MAN machine and even something for the kids. And in case you missed them, here’s all of the details and a closer look at the epic 4-player TMNT and X-Men cabinets as well.

More on the NEOGEO Mini Pro Player Pack:

Includes 40 masterpieces from all the classic games on NEOGEO platform, including the ‘King of Fighters’, ‘Fatal Fury’, ‘Metal Slug’, ‘Samurai Showdown’ and much more!

Contains the mini console with its own built-in 3.5″ LCD screen, joystick and controls, and two PAD controllers with an HDMI cable to play with friends on the big screen TV.

Arcade design brings back precious memories from the famous NEOGEO arcade machines.

