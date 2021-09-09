New low takes ORIA’s 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit down to $9 (Up to 35% off)

AMIR-US Direct (96% lifetime positive feedback from 4,800+) via Amazon is offering the ORIA 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $8.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While this offering has been listed at $10 over the last month, prior to that it sold for $14 or higher. This leaves you with up to 35% off and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. Having had a similar precision screwdriver set in my repertoire for several years now, it’s proven to be an investment that was worth every single penny. It’s come in handy not only when fixing electronics, but many other projects as well. Plus, ORIA has made a name for itself in this product category working its way to #1 best-seller status in addition to a 4.5/5 star rating on this specific offering.

Once you’ve replaced a screen, you may want have left some fingerprints behind. Thankfully you can be prepared for that with these Sprayway Cleaner Wipes at just $2 Prime shipped. For that price you will get 20 pre-moistened and ready-to-go wipes. Having wipes like this around the houses always makes it a cinch to keep my gadgets looking their best.

Since you’re here, you may also be interested in Lamicall’s metal gooseneck smartphone stand at $15.50 alongside this 4-pack of Eveready LED flashlights at just $7. Plus, a mere $6.50 Prime shipped will score this 10-in-1 multi-tool at its second-best price of the year. And if you plan to knock out some repairs at your desk, these meross HomeKit dimmable smart lamps are now priced from $38.

ORIA 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit features:

Multi-Magnetic Hand Tools : 60 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set is Professional hand tools to repair all popular laptops, phones, game consoles, and other electronics.

Variety of Specialty Bits : With different kind of Screwdriver bits, which made of chrome-vanadium steel are carefully selected by ORIA to meet all your need.

Flexible Shaft : A flexible shaft is included, which is great for stereo work as well as other large electronics where the screws are not on the surface.

