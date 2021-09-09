Anker’s Nebula Apollo portable Airplay projector plummets to second-best price to date at $290

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Nebula Apollo Portable Mini Projector for $289.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $350 tag, matching the second-lowest price we’ve tracked. Ready to project your favorite shows, movies, and more at up to 100-inches, this portable mini projector is an all-in-one cinematic experience with YouTube, Netflix, and other streaming apps downloadable via Android 7.1, alongside Apple AirPlay. That means you won’t need any additional devices to take your movie night to the big screen, though it does come equipped with an HDMI and USB port as well. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,000 customers, largely agreeing with the takeaway from our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Don’t mind shopping off the beaten path a bit? This popular mini projector boasts similar specks to the Nebula Apollo, but it rings up at just $56 after you clip the on-page coupon. It’s powered via an AC adapter, but you can also make use of the included external battery to bring this puppy anywhere. Boasting pictures up to 100-inches at WVGA resolution, this one is a bastion of connectivity with HDMI, USB, MicroSD, and other ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 10,000 customers.

Speaking of streaming, did you see this morning’s Fire TV device deals starting at $20? Everything from the Fire TV Recast to the budget-focused Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale, so if you’ve yet to make the switch to a streaming package for your binge-watching needs, now is a great time to upgrade.

Anker Nebula Apollo Mini Projector features:

Seamless Touch Controls: Browse your entertainment with pinpoint precision. Apollo’s transparent touch panel gives you the power to navigate menus and more with ease, directly from the device.

Clear Picture: See every detail of your favorite movies, shows, games, and more in remarkable clarity with Apollo’s 200 ANSI lumen DLP lamp.

Home Entertainment: Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, games, and more up to 100 inches big anywhere in your home thanks to Apollo’s ultra-portable design.

