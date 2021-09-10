Streamline your macOS, PC, or Chrome OS setup with this $14 monitor stand (Save 30%)

Dream Fit 2020 (98% lifetime positive feedback from 3,600+) via Amazon is offering the HUANUO Single Monitor Stand for $13.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $6 the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This single-display mount is ready to uphold a 32-inch monitor. Both grommet and C-clamp mounting is possible with this solution. Once set up, you’ll be able to rotate, tilt, and swivel your screen with ease. Height is also adjustable, allowing you to hone in on the best viewing angle. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Without question, a desk pad would pair nicely with today’s purchase. Thankfully you can snag this #1 best-seller at Amazon for $10 Prime shipped. It spans 23.6 by 13.7 inches, leaving you with plenty of room to get comfortable while you work or play. It’s a available in a wide variety of colors and is the exact unit that I have been using at my desk for several months now.

Why stop there when our site is filled with all sorts of related deals? For instance, right now you can snag HP’s new Chromebook x360 at $290, this Licheers smartphone and tablet stand at $7, and even an expansive 55-inch computer desk for $70. Plus, AUKEY has a host of USB-C GaN chargers, hubs, cables, and more from $7. Oh, and in case you missed it, two new Made for Amazon In-Wall Cable Management Kits debuted yesterday from $20.

HUANUO Single Monitor Stand features:

  • Desk-mounted single-monitor stand fits most screens 13 to 32 inches and up to 17.6 lbs with 75x75mm or 100x100mm backside mounting holes.
  • Rotate 360°, tilt ±45° up and down, swivel ±45° left and right, height adjustment along the center pole. You can adjust the screen to the angle that best suits you, making office work easier and posture more comfortable.
  • C-clamp and optional grommet base (fits desk up to 4″ thickness)，It is also suitable for desktops that do not need to be punched, without destroying the desktop. Save your valuable desk space.

