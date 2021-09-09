This expansive 55-inch computer desk fits up to three monitors: $70 (Save 36%, Amazon low)

Casaottima Store (99% lifetime positive feedback from 1,400+) via Amazon is offering its ODK 55-inch Computer Desk for $69.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Overhaul the look and feel of your home office with a new desk that’s headlined by an industrial design. This specific model boasts a 55- by 24-inch surface, providing ample space for most work-from-home or gaming setups. Everything is upheld by a steel frame which provides plenty of strength for peripherals, a monitor, and much more. Three shelves can be found throughout, providing plenty of places to offload gear onto whenever the main surface is feeling a bit cluttered. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you decide to stick with your current desk, perhaps this under-desk headset holder at $6 Prime shipped would prove to be a nice upgrade. It can hold not just one, but two pairs of headphones. Best of all, you can mount it using included screws or double-sided adhesive tape. More than 1,400 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.

You know what would pair well with a new desk? One of these AUKEY USB-C GaN chargers, hubs, or cables from $7. And if you’d like to start repairing electronics whenever the need arises, ORIA’s 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit is down to $9. Oh, and let’s not forget that Lamicall’s metal gooseneck smartphone stand is $15.50 right now alongside this this 39-inch industrial desk at just $36 shipped.

ODK 55-inch Computer Desk features:

  • Spacious Workstation: The 55″ * 24″ * 29″ desk offers a large workspace and legroom. Wide Desktop to fit your Christmas decorations, laptop, keyboard, desk accessories. A wise choice for you to work, study, and play games.
  • Storage Assistant: Characterized by compact design, 3 different height storage shelves offer ample space for your computer tower, magazines, documents, or any other stuff.
  • Effortless Assembly: No great effort is required. We provide you with a detailed instruction manual, numbered parts, and necessary installation tools. You can easily complete the installation.

