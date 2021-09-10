Hang this cloud-shaped neon blue LED on your wall for $7 Prime shipped (30% off)

AMIR-US Direct (96% lifetime positive feedback from 4,800+) via Amazon is offering its Cloud-shaped Neon Blue Light for $6.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and is a price that’s only been beaten one time before. This cloud-shaped neon light is a great way to add a colorful splash to your home office, game room, and more. It can be placed on a table, desk, or even hung on the wall. Measurements work out to roughly 12 by 7 by 1 inch and it can be operated using either three AA batteries or USB power source. Once added to your space, you’re bound to enjoy the rich blue color it emits. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Take a different route when placing this laminated USA map on the wall instead at $5 Prime shipped. It spans 29 by 18 inches and boasts a colorful design. If you already have some push pins around the house, you could easily mark places you’ve been or plan to travel in the future. More than 1,350 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.8/5 stars.

Other affordable office upgrades currently on sale include this monitor desk mount at $14 Prime shipped, the Licheers tablet stand for $7, today’s roundup of smartphone accessory discounts from $6, and even a batch of AUKEY USB-C GaN chargers, hubs, cables, and more priced as low as $7. Oh, and if you need a new desk, this expansive 55-inch offering is down to $70.

AMIR Cloud-shaped Neon Blue Light features:

Unique Design – AMIR blue cloud light will emit a charming light. It will light up your home and offer a romantic ambiance in your room.

Acrylic LED + Silicon Strips + ABS – This neon light signs use at low voltage and energy saving, light up neon light for room decoration. AMIR neon light made of flexible silicon LED strip lights and acrylic back plate, you do not have to worry about getting too hot. It is hazard-free, no risk of glass breakage or leakage of hazardous materials.

Two Power Supply Methods – This neon wall light Requires only 3 AA batteries (not included), or USB connected. It’s very convenient to be connected to a mobile power source or a computer.

