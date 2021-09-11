Try your hand at woodcarving with this 13-piece knife set at $10 (Amazon low, 33% off)

Hi-Spec Products, Inc. (98% lifetime positive feedback from 4,500+) via Amazon is offering its 13-piece Wood Carving Set for $9.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Want to try your hand at woodcarving and sculpting? If so, this handy and affordable kit will get you started. You’ll get a variety of chisels, knives, and the list goes on. Everything fits inside of a bundles case that will keep it all tidy until you get around to carving once again. The included blades are comprised of steel and user-replaceable. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d rather fix things instead of carving, perhaps Whetstone’s 10-in-1 Multi-Tool at under $9 Prime shipped would be a better fit. You’ll garner a total of 10 functions that range from a hammer to pliers, screwdrivers, blades, and more. A carrying case is included and it features a belt-loop to ensure you can always have it within reach.

On the hunt for more cost-conscious tools worth adding to your collection? If so, our DIY and outdoor tools guide is worth a look. Low-cost offerings there include this 40-piece all-purpose tool kit at $17, a USB-C portable air compressor for $32, and even the Kershaw Kuro Pocket Knife for $21. Oh, and don’t forget that this 15-in-1 multi-tool is down to $9.50 Prime shipped.

Hi-Spec 13-piece Wood Carving Set features:

The Hi-Spec Wood Carving & Crafting Set features the most popular types of blades for DIY projects: Flat Straight Chisels: 7.2, 7.2(rounded), 4.3mm; V-Parting Chisel: 5.8mm; Skewed Chisels/Knives: 7.8, 7.2(double skew), 6, 5.5, 3.3mm; Flat U-Gouge out cannel bevel: 8.8, 6.8, 5mm. The blades are user-replaceable. Includes a whetstone for sharpening. Presented in a zipper case for carry in a pocket

