Gosund’s 9-in-1 smart surge protector power strip with USB drops to $17 at Amazon

TanTan Direct (98% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Gosund Smart Surge Protector Outlet Extender for $16.99 in black or white with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is within $1 of the all-time low on the white model and the best price we have tracked in black on the generally new release. This is a 9-in-1 plug extender with surge protection that expands a single wall outlet with three 5V/3A USB ports, three always on 15A outlets, and three smart AC plugs. That means three of the six AC outlets are controllable via your voice (Alexa and Google Assistant support) or your smartphone alongside the ability to set timers and schedules for the gear plugged into them. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you don’t need the extender part of the package above, there are much more affordable single outlet smart plugs around. This Gosund Mini Smart Plug is currently marked down to $9.50 on Amazon and is one of the more affordable options out there. You’re clearly only getting a single outlet here, but the intelligent feature set is mostly the same otherwise with both Alexa and Google Home support in tow.

Over in our smart home hub, you’ll also find a host of other discounts to make your living and working space more intelligent including up to 47% off Govee smart lights, plugs, and more from $7, this deal on Etekcity’s Alexa-ready smart dual outlet, and the very fist discount on the new Level Touch and Bolt invisible HomeKit Smart Locks. Just make sure you don’t miss Amazon’s ongoing Blink indoor and outdoor camera sale with deals from $25.

More on the Gosund Smart Surge Protector Outlet Extender:

9-In-1: The multifunctional wall plug includes 3 Smart Plugs (up to 15A), 3 Smart USB Ports(5V/3A), and 3 Always-On Plug (up to 15A) to meet the needs of continuous power supply. Multi-plug design is suitable for kitchen, bedroom, office, and travel.

Voice Control: Smart plug extender can work with Alexa and Google home. You can set the name of the appliance for each socket. Simple voice commands such as “Hi Alexa, turn on the lamp” to free your hands and make your life more convenient.

