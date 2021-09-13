Amazon takes up to 47% off Govee smart lights, plugs, and more with pricing from $7

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering a wide variety of smart lights, plugs and more from $7. Our top pick is the Allure 36-foot RGBIC Ground Lights for $48.99 shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $21 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Give your yard a fun appearance with Govee Allure. This recently-released product can be controlled over Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and supports both Alexa and Assistant. You’ll get 36-feet of disk lighting that stakes into the ground. Timer and schedule support paves the way for endless automation opportunities, especially since each light can be its own color and this kit can also pulse with the beat of music. It’s bound to come in handy for holidays ranging from Halloween to Thanksgiving, St. Patrick’s day, and the list goes on. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Continue reading to find more Govee deals priced from $7.

More Govee deals:

And if you’d like an outdoor smart plug, we just spotted Etekcity’s Alexa-ready dual outlet at $20. If you pick up any of the smart gear above, chances are high that you’ll be able to easily control it from one of Amazon Fire tablets from $40. And let’s not forget that Blink Mini is down to $25 alongside this affordable sofa at $205.50 shipped.

Set Multiple Colors: Each disk light can be set to a different color, meaning beautiful multi-color displays and decorations no matter the festival, occasion, or outdoor decor design. Millions of colors to choose from.

Music Sync Mode: Govee Outdoor In-Ground Lights can sync its effects to the beat of your music via its built-in mic. Great for holiday decorations and outdoor gatherings.

Smart Control Methods: Govee Outdoor Ground Lights are App controlled with free Govee Home App via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and also voice controlled by pairing with Alexa or Google Assistant.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!