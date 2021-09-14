Anker rolls out Apple event sale with discounted Lightning cables, chargers, more from $13

It’s Apple event day and Anker is now celebrating by rolling out a new selection of discounts headlined by its Powerline III Flow USB-C to Lightning Cable for $18.69 at Amazon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $22, you’re looking at only the second notable discount yet with today’s offer matching the all-time low. Covered in a soft tough silicone, these MFi Lightning cables are some of the more premium offerings on the market. We found as much in our Tested with 9to5Toys review earlier in the year, with the added perk of USB-C connectivity helping ensure you can take advantage of faster charging times. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 2,700 customers. Head below for more from $13.

Anker discounts abound this week:

Then be sure to go check out all of the exclusive Anker MagSafe discounts that went live yesterday. With 25% off or more a selection of its PowerWave magnetic wireless chargers, car mounts, and more, you’ll find pricing starting at $15. Go check out all of the information in our coverage right here.

Anker Powerline III Flow Lightning Cable features:

You’ve never felt a cable like this before. The silicone finish feels remarkably soft between your fingers as you plug PowerLine III Flow into your device. Our softest cable ever is also one of our strongest. PowerLine III Flow has a 25,000-bend lifespan, more than enough to handle the stresses and strain of charging on the go.

