Break into fall baking with Dash’s Delish stand mixer down to $44 shipped (Save 37%)

Amazon is currently offering the Dash Delish Stand Mixer in Black for $43.90 shipped. This regularly goes for as much as $80, though normally closer to about $70, with today’s 37% dip marking a new Amazon low for this colorway. Sporting a sleek, retro design, Dash’s Delish stand mixer is ready to take on all of your fall baking projects. With a 3.5-quart mixing bowl and fives speed settings, you can get into all kinds of delicious baked goods from homemade cookies and cakes to meringues and fresh whipped cream. Plus, it comes with a bread hook attachment so you can finally bring fresh herb focaccia, sweet rolls, and more to your Thanksgiving table. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,000 home bakers. Head below for more.

If you love baking as much as I do, then I’d recommend throwing in a set of reusable silicone baking sheets as well. These Amazon Basics ones are the exact kind I use at home, and not only are they affordable at just $12.50 for a pair, but they come with handy Macaron-sized embellishments so you can create beautiful, even cookies every time. Of course, you can also opt for the lineless sheets for the same price. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 72,000 customers.

You can find even more deals like these in our home goods guide. We’re currently tracking some other great kitchen deals, like these Insignia air friers starting at $40. But it isn’t just the place for home cooks – we track deals on everything from home gym equipment to leather gaming chairs, so take a look to see what else might be waiting in store today.

More on the Delish by DASH Compact Stand Mixer:

The DASH Compact Stand Mixer is a 3.5 quart mixer that is perfect for whipping up everyday treats. ADJUSTABLE SLIDE: Move the bowl from side to side so you can ensure ingredients never become stagnant sticking to the sides. VERSATILE: Sweet or savory, the Dash Stand mixer is your perfect kitchen accessory for mixing, beating, creaming, kneading, whipping and more.

