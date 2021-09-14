Win matches in comfort with this leather gaming chair at $85.50 shipped (Reg. $110)

Amazon is offering the OFM ESS High-Back Leather Gaming Chair for $85.49 shipped. That’s roughly $25 off the typical rate there and comes within $0.50 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This offering features segmented padding, a swiveling design, and can be easily rolled from one side of your desk to the other using five built-in casters. Padding is not only found along the back, but also in the headrest and arms. A heavy-duty build yields a 275-pound capacity. Soft leather is used throughout, aiming to provide this chair with a high-end feel despite wielding such an affordable price. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Use some of today’s savings to give your desk a more polished look with this leather desk pad protector at $14. I’ve been using this specific offering for going on a year now and still appreciate the look in addition to the protection it offers from scratches, spills, and the like. Well over 34,000 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.7/5 stars.

OFM ESS High-Back Leather Gaming Chair features:

A race car style chair that provides luxury and comfort whether used during intense gaming sessions or long workdays

With contoured segmented padding, integrated padded headrest, and padded arms, this video game chair provides quality support and comfort for hours of play

Features height adjustment, center-tilt control, flip-up arms and 360 degrees of swivel

