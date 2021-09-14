Win matches in comfort with this leather gaming chair at $85.50 shipped (Reg. $110)

Amazon is offering the OFM ESS High-Back Leather Gaming Chair for $85.49 shipped. That’s roughly $25 off the typical rate there and comes within $0.50 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This offering features segmented padding, a swiveling design, and can be easily rolled from one side of your desk to the other using five built-in casters. Padding is not only found along the back, but also in the headrest and arms. A heavy-duty build yields a 275-pound capacity. Soft leather is used throughout, aiming to provide this chair with a high-end feel despite wielding such an affordable price. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Use some of today’s savings to give your desk a more polished look with this leather desk pad protector at $14. I’ve been using this specific offering for going on a year now and still appreciate the look in addition to the protection it offers from scratches, spills, and the like. Well over 34,000 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.7/5 stars.
While you’re at it, be sure to scope out our PC gaming guide. There you’ll find Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop at $1,350 alongside the PS5-ready WD SN850 NVMe SSD at $180. And when it comes to new products, you will also discover coverage for SteelSeries’ Prime Mini/Wireless mouse in addition to MoKo’s aluminum headphone holder which also keeps a drink and backup earbuds nearby.
OFM ESS High-Back Leather Gaming Chair features:
- A race car style chair that provides luxury and comfort whether used during intense gaming sessions or long workdays
- With contoured segmented padding, integrated padded headrest, and padded arms, this video game chair provides quality support and comfort for hours of play
- Features height adjustment, center-tilt control, flip-up arms and 360 degrees of swivel
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!