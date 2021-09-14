LEGO showcases new 1,000-piece Fab 5 loft from ‘Queer Eye’

After seeing the LEGO Group journey to NYC for Jerry Seinfeld’s Apartment, the LEGO Group is now returning today with the launch of yet another famous abode. This time around, there’s less sitcom action and more lifestyle improvement, with the Fab 5 Loft from Queer Eye getting the LEGO treatment out of nearly 1,000 pieces. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO Queer Eye

In what has been rumored for a long time coming, today is finally seeing the official debut of the LEGO Queer Eye set. This one enters with much of the same overall design as we’ve seen from all of the apartment-style sets in the past, including Friends and Seinfeld, but with a more specific layout to fit the unique Kanas City loft design of the Fab 5.

Stacking up to 974 pieces, the set spans several different rooms packed with many of the iconic elements from the popular Netflix TV show reboot. There’s the iconic couch and other furnishings, as well as various wall art and decals fitting for the series.

And because this is a LEGO version of Queer Eye, you’re also getting some minifigure versions of the cast. Fittingly, the entire Fab 5 have made a LEGO debut in this kit, with all-new designs for Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, and Jonathan Van Ness, with a pair of Kathi Dooley minifigures rounding out the set. There is also Bruley the dog, which should be a standout inclusion for fans of the show.

Another notable aspect of the Fab 5 Loft is that the set marks the first time that we’ve seen one of these apartment-style sets without being voted in by a LEGO Ideas campaign. Both Friends and Seinfeld started out as fan-made projects that were crowdfunded into existence, while the Queer Eye debut was just something that LEGO themselves were interested in perusing.

Joining the LEGO lineup in October

Officially joining the LEGO lineup in October, the Queer Eye Fab 5 Loft will launch on the first of next month. The set arrives with a $99.99 price tag, which is quite fitting for its part count and the included minifigures.

9to5Toys’ take:

As novel as it is to see the LEGO Queer Eye set released, I am not exactly sure how well this build is going to do. Even if there’s a similar focus as the Everyone Is Awesome set from back in Pride Month, this new TV show-inspired set just likely won’t have the same appeal to the wider LEGO audience. Personally, I just can’t help but ask, Who is the audience for this? I suppose we’ll see how the build does over time, and how long it takes for any kind of discounts to start trickling in.

One interesting tidbit of the set is that we now know where the white brick elements that were formerly thought to be used for the Peach’s Castle were used on. The new pieces being released early over the summer was one of the main confirmations as to the supposed release of the Nintendo location, but now we know that exclusive bricks were for the LEGO Queer Eye set instead.

