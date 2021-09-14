Save $350 on Razer’s new Book 13 Gaming Laptop w/ Thunderbolt 4 at low of $1,350

Amazon is currently offering the new Razer Book 13 Gaming Laptop i7/16GB/512GB to $1,349.99 shipped. Delivering $350 in savings from the usual $1,700 price tag, this is a new all-time low and only the third notable markdown to date. This is also $149 under the price of the lower-end 256GB model. Powered by an 11th Gen Intel processor, the new Razer Book 13 launched earlier this year with a 13.4-inch 60Hz display for gaming while on-the-go. It packs the usual Chroma RGB lighting as well as a CNC aluminum build on top of Intel Iris Xe graphics and Thunderbolt 4, alongside an array of other I/O. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for more.

Those planning to game at the desk alongside on the couch and while out and above, pairing the latest Razer Book 13 with the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 is a great way to make the most of your savings. Arriving as a desktop docking station to not only elevate the laptop for better airflow, but also deliver some added I/O. Get all of the details in our launch coverage to see if it’s a worthy upgrade to your battlestation.

If you’re looking for a more well-rounded package for tackling everything from casual gaming to hitting the books and getting other work done, Samsung’s 15-inch AMOLED i5/i7 Galaxy Book Pro are also on sale. Starting at $825, you’re looking at the brand’s latest on-the-go Windows experience.

Latest Razer Book 13 features:

From a heritage of high-performance hardware comes a productivity powerhouse. Razer Book 13 is Ultra-compact and portable with a 13.4” 4K touch display and a 16:10 aspect ratio to keep you focused on accomplishing. Plus, with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7, you can put a pedal to your process. Ready, willing, and able to turn every ounce of work into pure worth—11th Gen Intel Core i7 mobile processors bring maximum performance to the Razer Book 13. Just because it’s a lightweight laptop, doesn’t mean it can’t pack a punch of productivity.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!