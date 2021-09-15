Save 20% on Logitech MX Master 3 Mouse for Mac + Keys, Ergo, and more at $80 each

Staples is now discounting a selection of Logitech MX Mac and PC peripherals headlined by the MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for Mac at $79.99 when code 43163 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free across the board. Saving you 20% from the usual $100 price tag, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low in the process. Designed with Macs in mind, this version of Logitech’s MX Master 3 Advanced mouse pairs with your machine over Bluetooth in order to deliver 70-hour battery life. Alongside USB-C charging, it lives up to the popularity of the MX Master lineup with “ultrafast” MagSpeed scrolling, app-specific customizations, Flow cross-computer control, and much more. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,200 customers. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Just like the lead deal, be sure to apply the promo code noted above in order to lock-in the savings, which will apply at checkout.

Other Logitech peripherals on sale:

For more ways to upgrade your workstation, this morning saw a 25% off sale go live on Lamicall’s highly-rated adjustable MacBook stands from $15 to join everything else in our Mac accessories guide. But if you’re looking for a more affordable peripheral, Logitech’s K380 Multi-Device Bluetooth Keyboard is still on sale at $30.

Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced for Mac features:

Get more out of your Mac with MX Master 3 for Mac – optimized for macOS, and iPad compatible. The most advanced Master Series mouse ever is finished in Space Gray to match perfectly with your iMac, Macbook Pro, or iPad Pro. MX Master 3 for Mac is our fastest, most precise, and most comfortable tool for digital creators.

