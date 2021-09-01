Save 25% on Lamicall’s highly-rated adjustable tablet and MacBook stands from $15

Today only, Woot is offering up to 25% off Lamicall laptop and tablet stands. You can score the Lamicall Swivel Laptop Riser for $25.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $35 at Amazon and rarely ever dropping below $29, today’s deal is 25% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. Compatible with all laptops and MacBooks up to 17-inches, this is a “premium alloy” stand with rubber padding throughout to protect your device alongside a small front lip to keep everything in place. A great way to bring your display up to eye level for a more ergonomic setup, it also features a 360-degree swivel base for the perfect viewing angle as well as a 4+ star rating from over 6,000 Amazon customers. More Lamicall deals below.

Woot is also offering the Lamicall Adjustable Tablet Stand for $14.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $20, this is 25% off the going rate, slightly below the previous Amazon price drop, and the lowest total we can find. This one supports tablets from 4- to 13-inches in size with a similar build quality as today’s lead deal and adjustable viewing angles with support for both vertical and horizontal orientations. It is also rated an impressive 4+ stars from over 46,600 Amazon customers.

We are also still tracking Lamicall’s top-rated S1 Smartphone Stand down at just $8.50 Prime shipped via Amazon right here. Plus, you’ll find even more smartphone accessories offers in our hub including the first notable discount on Apple’s new AirTag Leather Loop, these new Spigen OneTap MagSafe Car Mounts, and Spigen’s USB-C PocketBoost 10000mAh Power Bank. Just be sure to dive into these deals on Twelve South’s BookBook cases and our coverage of the brand’s new mini StayGo USB-C hub for iPad and MacBook with 4K HDMI.

More on the Lamicall Swivel Laptop Riser:

The rotatable swivel laptop stand holder fits all tablets and laptops up to 17’’, such as 12-inch MacBook, 13-inch Macbook Air, 13-inch and 15-inch Macbook Pro, MacBook 2018, Google Pixelbook, Dell XPS, HP, and more laptop notebooks. (Notice: The height of the front stop is about 14 mm/0.5 inch, laptop which is over than that thickness may not fit). The MacBook pro stand holder works as a raiser to elevate the laptop screen to your eye level, fixes your posture and frees you from back/neck stiffness.

