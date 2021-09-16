Kuuma’s marine-grade stainless steel charcoal grill plunges to $80 shipped (Save 38%)

Amazon is offering the Kuuma Premium Stainless Steel Mountable Charcoal Grill (58110) for $79.99 Prime shipped. Note: Stock is running low, but more are on the way. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically selling for $130 or higher, today’s deal shaves at least $50 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in years. If you love grilling, now may be the time to treat yourself to this premium Kuuma offering. It is constructed using marine-grade stainless steel, making it an option that’s designed for use on boats while also being perfect for RVing, tailgating, crafting meals on the patio, and more. You’ll get a 160-square inch cooking surface with the entire unit spanning 18.5 by 11 by 11.25 inches and weighing in at 16 pounds. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If something more basic will do the trick, consider Cuisinart’s 14-inch Portable Charcoal Grill at $21 Prime shipped. Despite wielding a portable form factor, this unit is fully capable of cooking your next meal. It spans just 14.5 by 14.5 by 15 inches and weighs in at a mere 2 pounds. More than 8,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.3/5 star rating.

Keep the home upgrades coming when you also make your garage door smart with this $25.50 accessory or snag LEVOIT 4L Classic 200 Humidifier and Diffuser at $34.

Kuuma Premium Stainless Steel Mountable Charcoal Grill features:

160 square inch cooking surface

Constructed of 300 series marine grade stainless steel and comes fully assembled

Charcoal use only

Features a removable liner, latching lid and stay cool handle

Inner lid liner helps protect cover from high heat discoloration

