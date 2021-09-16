Stylishly keep candy at your desk with this $18 gumball machine (Up to 35% off)

nixxi (98% lifetime positive feedback from 20,000+) via Amazon is offering the Godinger Gumball Machine for $17.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. For comparison this offering has sold for $23 over the last month and for more than a year prior to that it held at $28 or higher. Today’s offer newly marks the best price we’ve tracked in years. Give your desk a splash of color by keeping some vibrant candy in this gumball machine. It stands 9 inches high with a base that measures 4.5 inches in diameter. A silver-plated stand upholds the glass globe, giving it a sleek looking appearance that should blend well in a wide variety of spaces. Without a money slot on this dispenser, nothing will hold you back from having as many goodies as you want. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers.

After a bit of use, the bowl will most likely be covered in fingerprints. Thankfully today’s savings will easily cover Sprayway’s Glass Cleaner Wipes at just $2 Prime shipped. For that price you will get 20 pre-moistened and ready-to-go wipes. These will not only come in handy when cleaning your new dispenser, but also smartphone screens, and more.

Other desk-friendly discounts worth checking out include this metal cardioid condenser microphone at $17.50 Prime shipped, the latest Dell 27-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor for $285, HyperX’s Pulsefire FPS Pro gaming mouse at $25, and even SanDisk’s 256GB Ultra Flair USB Flash Drive for $26. Oh, and once it is time for some real nourishment, you can fire up Kuuma’s marine-grade stainless steel charcoal grill at $80.

Godinger Gumball Machine features:

Add a playful air to any affair, by offering mounds of candy from this lovely candy dispenser.Made from tarnish resistant silver plated material and glass globe. this candy dispenser does not have a money slot! Ideal for a gift or just to decorate your table.

