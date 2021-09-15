Upgrade your workbench with a 2-pack of 1,680-lumen LED light fixtures at $18 (Save 40%)

CNSUNWAY LIGHTING (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its 1,680-lumen LED Shop Light Fixtures for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use the code SWTVST8Q at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from $30, today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this specific kit. If your garage, basement, or workspace doesn’t have enough light, it’s time to change that. These fixtures output 1,680-lumens of 6500K light to whatever area you need. They’re plug-and-play, making installation a breeze. You can even connect up to 10 lights in series as well, which means you can outfit an entire room with a single plug. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you need two bulbs and are on a tighter budget, check out this 2-pack of 1,600-lumen LEDs. I installed similar LED bulbs in my garage and find that they provide ample light for me to do woodworking projects. While today’s lead deal requires you to essentially install new fixtures, this 2-pack of bulbs screw into existing sockets for an easier setup. You’ll find the lights can be picked up for just $11 on Amazon, saving you an additional $7 over the brighter fixtures above.

Plan on using today’s deal in your workshop? Well, consider picking up this 48-piece DIY kit while it’s on sale. You’ll find that it bundles a 14-in-1 multi-tool, 15-in-1 bike tool, and more with a single purchase. Coming in at $25. you’re saving $10 from its normal going rate, making it a purchase worth considering.

More on the CNSUNWAY LED Light Fixtures:

2 led light fixtures devices use together for big space and use them separately for 2 pieces of small space.

More than 1680 lumens output, V-shape 270 degree angle design, contribute to the 6500K cool white for the 2ft led light fixture.

Plug-and-play. Just use the included snap joints to hang it up and insert the plug to light it on. No buzzing ballasts, no flickering, no mercury or hazardous materials, no UV or IR Radiation.

