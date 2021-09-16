This metal cardioid condenser microphone kit is yours for $17.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

SF Planet (96% lifetime positive feedback from 731,000+) via Amazon is offering the Fosmon Cardioid Condenser Microphone for $17.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.50 of the lowest price we have tracked. Take virtual communication and recording to new heights by adding a dedicated microphone to your desk. This unit is perfect for Zoom meetings, streaming, podcasting, and the list goes on. You will get a sleek-looking microphone with a premium, all-metal outer shell in addition to a shock mount, pop filter, and more. A 3.5mm auxiliary port is used for connectivity, making this a versatile option that will work across several product categories. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Protect the surface of your desk while also enhancing its look with this extended mouse pad at $7 Prime shipped. Today’s savings easily cover the expense and you’ll still have quite a bit left over. It spans 23.5 by 11.8 inches and is perfect for resting a mouse, keyboard, and your new microphone on top of.

Fosmon Cardioid Condenser Microphone features:

Fosmon’s condenser microphone is a small diaphragm condenser mic that is neutral sounding and has a cardioid polar pattern to reduce pickup of sounds from the sides and rear, improving the isolation of your desired sound source. Great for gaming, video creation, podcasting, broadcasting and recording.

Use the included 3.5mm to XLR cable to plug it into a laptop or desktop computer, other recording device, or sound system. It can also be used in recording studios, broadcasting, YouTube, live performances and on stage with a standard XLR to XLR cable (not included). Also included is a USB adapter that converts your 3.5mm cable into a USB (when your desktop and laptop does not have 3.5mm jacks).

