This metal cardioid condenser microphone kit is yours for $17.50 Prime shipped (30% off)

SF Planet (96% lifetime positive feedback from 731,000+) via Amazon is offering the Fosmon Cardioid Condenser Microphone for $17.49 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and comes within $0.50 of the lowest price we have tracked. Take virtual communication and recording to new heights by adding a dedicated microphone to your desk. This unit is perfect for Zoom meetings, streaming, podcasting, and the list goes on. You will get a sleek-looking microphone with a premium, all-metal outer shell in addition to a shock mount, pop filter, and more. A 3.5mm auxiliary port is used for connectivity, making this a versatile option that will work across several product categories. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Protect the surface of your desk while also enhancing its look with this extended mouse pad at $7 Prime shipped. Today’s savings easily cover the expense and you’ll still have quite a bit left over. It spans 23.5 by 11.8 inches and is perfect for resting a mouse, keyboard, and your new microphone on top of.
Keep the ball rolling when you also cash in on Dell’s latest 27-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming monitor at $285 alongside HyperX’s Pulsefire FPS Pro gaming mouse for $25 or the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Flair USB Flash Drive at $26. Oh, and let’s not forget that this this leather gaming chair is down to $85.50. Finally, be sure to check out our coverage of MoKo’s new aluminum headphone holder that also keeps a drink and backup earbuds nearby.
Fosmon Cardioid Condenser Microphone features:
- Fosmon’s condenser microphone is a small diaphragm condenser mic that is neutral sounding and has a cardioid polar pattern to reduce pickup of sounds from the sides and rear, improving the isolation of your desired sound source. Great for gaming, video creation, podcasting, broadcasting and recording.
- Use the included 3.5mm to XLR cable to plug it into a laptop or desktop computer, other recording device, or sound system. It can also be used in recording studios, broadcasting, YouTube, live performances and on stage with a standard XLR to XLR cable (not included). Also included is a USB adapter that converts your 3.5mm cable into a USB (when your desktop and laptop does not have 3.5mm jacks).
