SanDisk’s 256GB Ultra Flair USB Flash Drive now matching Amazon low at $26 shipped

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $25.99 shipped. Also matched at B&H. Originally $80 or so, it has dropped in price significantly and has fetched between $28 and $35 across the last year or so on Amazon. Today’s offer is matching the all-time low and only the second time it has dropped this much at Amazon. A great way to move files around in your pocket or just as a mainstay in your EDC, this USB 3.0 drive features 150MB/s transfer speeds, compatibility with older USB devices, and 128-bit AES encryption. All of that is also housed in a “durable” metal case that can handle getting thrown in your bag and the like. Rated 4+ stars from over 90,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

More on the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Flash Drive:

High-speed USB 3.0 performance of up to 150MB/s(1) [(1) Write to drive up to 15x faster than standard USB 2.0 drives (4MB/s); varies by drive capacity. Up to 150MB/s read speed. USB 3.0 port required. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, usage conditions, and other factors; 1MB=1,000,000 bytes]

Transfer a full-length movie in less than 30 seconds(2) [(2) Based on 1.2GB MPEG-4 video transfer with USB 3.0 host device. Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors]

