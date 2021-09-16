SanDisk’s 256GB Ultra Flair USB Flash Drive now matching Amazon low at $26 shipped

-
Amazonmac accessoriesSanDisk
Reg. $30+ $26

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Flash Drive for $25.99 shipped. Also matched at B&H. Originally $80 or so, it has dropped in price significantly and has fetched between $28 and $35 across the last year or so on Amazon. Today’s offer is matching the all-time low and only the second time it has dropped this much at Amazon. A great way to move files around in your pocket or just as a mainstay in your EDC, this USB 3.0 drive features 150MB/s transfer speeds, compatibility with older USB devices, and 128-bit AES encryption. All of that is also housed in a “durable” metal case that can handle getting thrown in your bag and the like. Rated 4+ stars from over 90,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Don’t need that much storage? Drop down to the 128GB model at $16 Prime shipped to save even more. Otherwise take a look at this highly-rated TEAMGROUP model for $20 Prime shipped instead. 

If you would prefer to stick with the SSD storage instead, we are still tracking some great deals on WD 1TB My Passport models from $137. On the internal side of things, we have price drops on WD’s SN850 NVMe SSD and Samsung’s 970 EVO Plus M.2 options starting from $80 right here

Then dive into some of this morning’s highlight deals including Apple’s official Leather MagSafe Wallet, its all-new 9th-gen. 10.2-inch iPad sees pre-order, and a new low on the OnePlus 9 alongside elago’s Mac-inspired W4 Apple Watch Stand

More on the SanDisk 256GB Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Flash Drive:

  • High-speed USB 3.0 performance of up to 150MB/s(1) [(1) Write to drive up to 15x faster than standard USB 2.0 drives (4MB/s); varies by drive capacity. Up to 150MB/s read speed. USB 3.0 port required. Based on internal testing; performance may be lower depending on host device, usage conditions, and other factors; 1MB=1,000,000 bytes]
  • Transfer a full-length movie in less than 30 seconds(2) [(2) Based on 1.2GB MPEG-4 video transfer with USB 3.0 host device. Results may vary based on host device, file attributes and other factors]

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

SanDisk

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save 50% on this HomeKit-enabled multicolor smart table...
Don’t spend a fortune on UV smartphone sanitizers...
Apple’s official Leather MagSafe Wallet returns t...
Chefman’s steel Toast-Air Oven and Air Fryer now ...
elago’s Mac-inspired W4 Apple Watch Stand drops ...
OnePlus 9 packs three Hasselblad-backed cameras at low ...
Apple’s all-new 9th-gen. 10.2-inch iPad sees pre-...
Get creative with Creality’s Ender 3 3D Printer a...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Cooking magazines on sale from $4/yr.: Taste of Home, Food Network, more up to 60% off

From $4/yr. Learn More
Reg. $225

Land a year of The Economist magazine at up to $170 off, deals from $54 shipped

From $54 Learn More
Save 50%

Save 50% on this HomeKit-enabled multicolor smart table lamp at $30

$30 Learn More
Reg. $30+

Don’t spend a fortune on UV smartphone sanitizers: Aduro U-Clean now $18 (Reg. $30)

$18 Learn More
Reg. $59

Apple’s official Leather MagSafe Wallet returns to Amazon low at $49.50

$49.50 Learn More
40% off

Chefman’s steel Toast-Air Oven and Air Fryer now up to $60 off at $90 + more from $50

From $50 Learn More
22% off

elago’s Mac-inspired W4 Apple Watch Stand drops in price for first time this year at $11

$11 Learn More
Reg. $729

OnePlus 9 packs three Hasselblad-backed cameras at low of $646 (Save $84)

$646 Learn More