CRAFTSMAN’s expansive 450-piece mechanics tool set ships to your door for $218 (Reg. $300+)

Sears is offering the CRAFTSMAN 450-piece Mechanic’s Tool Set for $217.78 shipped. Down from over $300 with Amazon third-party sellers, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time for a set this size. This mechanic’s set includes 450 total pieces, including three quick-release ratchets, six extension bars, 191 sockets, combination wrenches, nut drivers, 175 screwdriver bits, 40 hex keys, and more. All of this comes packaged neatly in a 3-drawer case so things stay nice and tidy with every tool having a dedicated spot. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? This DEWALT 118-piece mechanics tool kit is a great alternative. Sure, it’s not in a 3-drawer box nor does it include 450 items. However, at $90, it’s a full $128 below today’s lead deal, making it quite a bit more affordable. Plus, it still comes in a portable case that keeps everything nice and organized when not being used.

Be sure to swing by our DIY tools guide for more deals to browse. For example, WoodRiver’s 7-piece Forstner bit set is down to just $20 right now, saving a full 50% from its normal going rate. Also, you won’t want to miss out on SKIL’s 10-inch table saw, which is a must for woodworking. It’s down to $299, which marks a return to the best price that we’ve seen at Amazon, saving $50 from its normal going rate.

More on the CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tool Set:

Make a hard day’s work easier with this Craftsman 450-piece mechanic’s tool set. From any project as complicated as spending the day under the hood to something as simple as tightening a bolt, you’ll have what you need for the job. This set comes in an array of sizes and measurements that will ensure that you always have what you need on hand.

