Bring the grill inside this fall, Dash Everyday Deluxe Griddle now $50 (Matching Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Everyday Nonstick Deluxe Electric Griddle for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60, and not to be confused with the standard model that starts at $40, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find. Featuring a 20- by 10.5-inch cooking surface, this is as ideal for countertop dinners as it is the ideal breakfast griddle. Features include a heating probe for the perfect cook along with a removable and dishwasher-safe cooking plate, 1500-watts of power, and a included drip tray for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

As we mentioned above, you can save slightly more with the standard model at $40, but you can save even more with the Presto Cool Touch Electric Griddle at $32 shipped on Amazon. This one carries even better reviews from over 6,100 Amazon customers and features a larger overall cooking surface, just with slightly less power at 1300-watts.

MORE THAN PANCAKES: Perfect for pancakes, quesadillas, burgers, eggs, and more, the Everyday Griddle makes preparing any meal more convenient than ever.

SPACIOUS COOKING SURFACE: Measuring 20” x 10.5”, this electric griddle is perfect for family meals, entertaining, or cooking a variety of foods for picky eaters all at once. The Heating Probe allows for precise control over your cooking temperature, while the dishwasher-safe removable Cooking Plate makes cleaning a breeze.

