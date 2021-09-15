Bring the grill inside this fall, Dash Everyday Deluxe Griddle now $50 (Matching Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the Dash Everyday Nonstick Deluxe Electric Griddle for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $60, and not to be confused with the standard model that starts at $40, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find. Featuring a 20- by 10.5-inch cooking surface, this is as ideal for countertop dinners as it is the ideal breakfast griddle. Features include a heating probe for the perfect cook along with a removable and dishwasher-safe cooking plate, 1500-watts of power, and a included drip tray for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below. 

As we mentioned above, you can save slightly more with the standard model at $40, but you can save even more with the Presto Cool Touch Electric Griddle at $32 shipped on Amazon. This one carries even better reviews from over 6,100 Amazon customers and features a larger overall cooking surface, just with slightly less power at 1300-watts. 

Then head straight over to our home goods guide for additional cooking and household essential deals including Dash’s Delish stand mixer and this ongoing deal on the Instant Pot Duo Plus 8-Quart Multi-Cooker. KitchenAid’s cordless variable speed hand blender is still on sale alongside today’s Gold Box Gillette and Venus shaving essentials and more right here

More on the Dash Everyday Nonstick Deluxe Griddle:

  • MORE THAN PANCAKES: Perfect for pancakes, quesadillas, burgers, eggs, and more, the Everyday Griddle makes preparing any meal more convenient than ever.
  • SPACIOUS COOKING SURFACE: Measuring 20” x 10.5”, this electric griddle is perfect for family meals, entertaining, or cooking a variety of foods for picky eaters all at once. The Heating Probe allows for precise control over your cooking temperature, while the dishwasher-safe removable Cooking Plate makes cleaning a breeze.

