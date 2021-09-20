Pair your iPhone 13 with mophie’s Snap+ Mini MagSafe power bank at $43

-
Reg. $50 $43

Amazon now offers the mophie snap+ Juice Pack Mini MagSafe Power Bank at $42.91 shipped. Typically fetching $50, you’re looking at a match of the Amazon all-time low while marking the third-best discount to date overall. Delivering on-the-go power to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13, mophie’s Snap+ MagSafe power bank will magnetically snap onto the back of your handset. It can dish out 5W of power to your device, which is the same as Apple’s own offering – though this one packs a larger 5,000mAh capacity battery. Other notable features here include a full charge for iPhone 12/Pro users, USB-C charging input, and a fabric design. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which agrees with the ratings as of now. Head below for more.

Today’s lead discount is about as affordable as it gets for a MagSafe power bank from a well-known brand, but there are plenty of other compelling options on the market at similar price points. You’ll find plenty of our top picks right here, including models from Anker, Spigen, and more. That’s alongside a series of other MagSafe accessories.

Don’t forget that over the weekend, we also saw a notable series of discounts Belkin’s lineup of MagSafe accessories. Ranging from its standard magnetic wireless charger to stands, car mounts, and more, pricing starts at $25.

Snap+ Juice Pack Mini MagSafe Power Bank features:

Giving your phone a boost of power is now easier than ever! Just attach the snap+ juice pack mini to your phone and you’re ready to outlast the day. The snap+ juice pack mini works with the iPhone 12 series phone. You can also use the included snap adapter with other Qi-enabled smartphones to get the same, convenient charging experience. The magnetic array ensures you get a perfect charge every time.

