Belkin MagSafe chargers, and car mounts, and more on sale at Amazon from $25

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Belkin MagSafe chargers and accessories headlined by its Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand for $29.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Dropping down from its $35 going rate, this is still one of the very first price cuts to date while seeing the second-best discount to date that comes within $1 of the all-time low. After being launched earlier this spring, Belkin’s lineup of MagSafe-compatible chargers arrived to deliver some more affordable alternatives to Apple’s in-house solution. This entry into the Belkin lineup delivers much of the same magnetic wireless charging you’d expect, with an upright stand design that allows you to keep an eye on your iPhone 12 while it refuels. It will only dish out 7.5W of power though, compared to Apple’s official MagSafe charger which handles the full 15W speeds. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can find other Belkin MagSafe gear from $25.

Other notable Belkin magSafe gear:

Many of today’s discounted have been featured in our recent roundup of the best MagSafe chargers for your upcoming iPhone 13. You can learn all about our top picks ranging from standard chargers to car mounts and more right here. But then don’t forget that you can pick up Apple’s official MagSafe Charger on sale for $27 right now.

Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand features:

Magnets are changing the charging game. Give your iPhone 12 device a faster, more efficient, and more secure charge when you snap it onto a charger with perfect alignment every time. No need to interrupt your streaming or scrolling while it charges in portrait or landscape. Simplify charging your iPhone 12 with perfect magnetic alignment and secure attachment.

