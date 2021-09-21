Save $50 on Ninja’s Foodi 8-pc. NeverStick Premium Cookware Set at $200 (Amazon low)

Amazon is now offering the 8-piece Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Hard-Anodized Cookware Set for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $250, this is a new Amazon all-time low at $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. If you’re in the market for a cookware refresh, this is a highly-rated option from a trustworthy kitchenware brand with a 5-year warranty and a nice $50 discount attached. Along with the NeverStick tech in place here, everything is oven-safe to 500-degrees with ergonomic stainless steel handles, a nice heavy-gauge 4.5mm aluminum base, and a metal-utensil safe design. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

This 12-piece set of Gotham Steel cookware is a solid alternative at $110 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers, this is $90 under the price of today’s lead deal on a similarly metal utensil-safe set. Just don’t expect to get the Ninja NeverStick coating or that 5-year warranty.

Alongside deals on Instant Pot Duo Crisp Multi-Cooker and Cuisinart’s pellet smoker, our home goods hub has plenty more kitchen and household essential offers. There, you’ll find up to 50% off kitchen faucets, sinks, and more, at Home Depot as well as this $7 Gorilla Grip 3-Slot Tool Holder and these deals on Wusthof kitchen knives and shears.

More on the Ninja Foodi NeverStick Cookware:

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Cookware will NEVER stick, chip, or flake. NeverStick cookware is created at a max temperature of 30,000°F. Traditional nonstick cookware is created at a max temperature of 900°F, so they can rapidly lose nonstick.

NeverStick Technology ensures the extremely durable, textured Ninja exclusive nonstick coating is metal-utensil safe and enables excellent food release day after day without sticking.

Lids, handles, and nonstick coating are all oven safe up to 500°F. Easily go from stovetop to oven to finish cooking meats, brown toppings, or bake like you can in cast iron.

