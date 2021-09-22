A 3-level design headlines this aluminum laptop riser at $16.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

Alles-Omoton Authorized (99% lifetime positive feedback from 1,200+) via Amazon is offering its 3-Level Aluminum Laptop Riser for $16.62 Prime shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A recent price drop paired with the on-page coupon shaves a total of 33% off the typical rate there and delivers an offer that we’ve seen beaten only once before. With room for any modern MacBook, this aluminum stand is also able to uphold a majority of PCs and Chromebooks, as well. This unique offering wields an adjustable design that’s uncommon among this style of laptop stand. Owners can choose between a 5.7-, 6.3-, or 6.8-inch height. This will undoubtedly lead to improved ergonomics and perhaps even a better arrangement for multi-monitor setups. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

OMOTON 3-Level Aluminum Laptop Riser features:

The laptop riser offers 3 height choices (5.7/6.3/6.8 inch) to meet your different needs. It provides optimal viewing angles.

This laptop stand for desk helps to relieve neck and shoulder pain. It also creates more space under your PC, which helps you to organize your desk.

The laptop holder is made of reinforced aluminum alloy. It can support up to 11lbs of weight. The soft silicone pads protect your laptop from scratches.

