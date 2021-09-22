A 3-level design headlines this aluminum laptop riser at $16.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $25)

-
Amazon
33% off $16.50

Alles-Omoton Authorized (99% lifetime positive feedback from 1,200+) via Amazon is offering its 3-Level Aluminum Laptop Riser for $16.62 Prime shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. A recent price drop paired with the on-page coupon shaves a total of 33% off the typical rate there and delivers an offer that we’ve seen beaten only once before. With room for any modern MacBook, this aluminum stand is also able to uphold a majority of PCs and Chromebooks, as well. This unique offering wields an adjustable design that’s uncommon among this style of laptop stand. Owners can choose between a 5.7-, 6.3-, or 6.8-inch height. This will undoubtedly lead to improved ergonomics and perhaps even a better arrangement for multi-monitor setups. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you like to keep headphones at your desk, this under-desk holder at $6 Prime shipped will pair nicely with today’s purchase. It can hold not just one, but two pairs of headphones. Best of all, you can mount it using included screws or double-sided adhesive tape. More than 1,400 Amazon shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.6/5 stars.

Why stop there when our site is sprawling with more deals? For instance, we just posted a rare discount on Twelve South HoverBar Duo at $70 and prior to that the Acer Chromebook 512 at $129, and Wali’s vertical dual monitor desk stands from $20. You can also scoop up SanDisk’s reversible USB-C 256GB metal flash drive for $29.50 alongside Samsung’s 49-inch 120Hz Curved Gaming Monitor at $200 off.

OMOTON 3-Level Aluminum Laptop Riser features:

  • The laptop riser offers 3 height choices (5.7/6.3/6.8 inch) to meet your different needs. It provides optimal viewing angles.
  • This laptop stand for desk helps to relieve neck and shoulder pain. It also creates more space under your PC, which helps you to organize your desk.
  • The laptop holder is made of reinforced aluminum alloy. It can support up to 11lbs of weight. The soft silicone pads protect your laptop from scratches.

