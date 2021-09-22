Acer’s Chromebook 512 packs a 12-inch IPS display + HDR camera at $129 (Reg. $279)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the Acer Chromebook 512 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB for $129 shipped. Also available direct at Best Buy. This Chromebook has a retail price of $279 and today’s deal marks a return to the lowest that we’ve tracked. Delivering a 12-inch IPS display, this Chromebook is ready to be used for both productivity and content consumption tasks alike. It also features a thin design, built-in HDR webcam, access to the Google Play store, and all-day battery life. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use just a fraction of your savings to pick up this laptop sleeve. It’s available on Amazon for $9 and is designed to hold 11- to 12-inch computers, making it perfect for today’s lead deal. This sleeve will allow you to tote your new machine around without worrying about whether it’ll be damaged in your bag.

Don’t forget to swing by our Chromebook guide for other models on sale if today’s deal doesn’t meet your needs. There, you’ll find discounts on Lenovo’s 11-inch touchscreen Chromebook C340, HP’s 2020 Chromebook X360 14a, and much more. We’re constantly updating it with new discounts, so be sure to check back frequently to see what we have available.

More on the Acer Chromebook 512:

Be dialed in—all the time, everywhere and anywhere—with the Acer Chromebook 512. Recognized as the perfect multi-media companion, this special machine is super thin, extra light and delivers unmatched value in today’s fast-paced, technology-driven world. It features an impressive HDR camera, fast wireless connectivity and a long-lasting battery life, so you can run your favorite Google apps or access your photos, videos, music and documents—all day long.

