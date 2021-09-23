Swap that controversial AirPods Max case for this alternative at $16 (Save 30%)

BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 380,000+) via Amazon is offering the MoKo AirPods Max Case for $16.09 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 30% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. If you aren’t in love with the case Apple ships with AirPods Max, this affordable alternative could be worth snatching up. It’s a precise fit that protects your investment with a “durable hard EVA and polyester material.” This case is touted as great for protection against “bumps, drops, and scratches.” It spans 9.45 by 9.45 by 2.95 inches, ensuring it won’t add much bulk to your bag. Reviews are still pouring in for this case, but so far it’s garnered a 5/5 star rating.

When you aren’t traveling and are using AirPods Max at your desk, why not rest your beloved headphones on UGREEN’s aluminum stand at $11 Prime shipped? This stylish offering is ready to dress up the look of headphones at your desk. It boasts an aluminum build with a polished finish that’s bound to give your setup a more premium look and feel. The stand itself is quite minimal, allowing you to show off your preferred pair of iconic headphones.

If you don’t already own AirPods Max, you can score Apple’s premium headset from $470. And when you don’t want to wear them, why not put JBL’s Clip 4 waterproof speaker to use at $60? Finally, be sure to also check out Belkin’s lineup of MagSafe chargers from $25 alongside the Eve Energy Strip for $85.

MoKo AirPods Max Case features:

  • Compatibility – Designed exclusively compatible with AirPod Max Headphones. Accurate slot inside the case ensure seamless fit, provide more statble placement.
  • Premium Material & Full Protection – This case is made of durable hard EVA and polyester material. A fully covered case designed as durable and shatter-resistant protects your AirPod Max Headphones against bumps, drops, and scratches without adding any bulk.
  • Considerate Design – Smooth lined cloth interior add additional protection to you headphone, stylish mesh inner pockect for storing small accessories and cables. Dual Zipper closure design secure your headphone in this durable carrying case.

