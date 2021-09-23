Eve Energy Strip brings power monitoring to your Siri smart home at $85 (Reg. $100)

Amazon now offers the HomeKit-enabled Eve Energy Strip for $84.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year with $15 in savings attached while coming within $3 of the all-time low. Delivering three outlets to your HomeKit setup, this Eve Energy Strip also lives up to its name with built-in power monitoring features to help you keep tabs on usage or any energy vampires. It pairs right to your Wi-Fi in order to integrate with Siri and the companion app, too. I’ve personally been using one of these for over a year now, and have found it to be quite a reliable addition to the rest of my HomeKit setup. Over 210 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to bring some power monitoring into your Siri setup is by going with the Satechi Dual Outlet HomeKit Smart Plug at $50. This offering lacks the addition port that you’ll find on the Eve model above, but plugs into into the wall as opposed to the power strip design. That’s still the same integration with Apple’s smart home ecosystem alongside the ability to track energy used from plugged in devices. Not to mention, it’s a more affordable solution at $35 less.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find a pretty notable selection of gadgets for your setup, regardless of if you rely on Siri, Alexa, or Assistant. Though of everything on sale this week, the going 50% price cut on Google’s previous-generation Nest Hub at $45 is hard to pass up.

Eve Energy Strip features:

Power users rejoice. With Eve Energy Strip, individually control three outlets with the app or Siri. Put devices on autopilot. Rest assured that your appliances are safeguarded by overcurrent, overvoltage, and surge protection. Plus track their combined power consumption. Equipped with cutting-edge Apple HomeKit technology, and crafted to absolute perfection, Eve Energy Strip connects directly to your Wi-Fi network without a bridge. And never sends your private data to a cloud.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!