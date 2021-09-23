This $40 universal treadmill desk will help you take back time spent at the gym (New low)

-
AmazonHome GoodsVIVO
20% off $40

V I V O (98% lifetime positive feedback from 83,000+) via Amazon is offering its Universal Treadmill Desk for $39.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This universal treadmill desk is ready to help you get all of your steps as you work each day. It’s perfect for holding a laptop and a drink with measurements that span 34.1 by 11 inches. Underneath you’ll find adjustable velcro straps that “are designed to fit the majority of treadmills on the market.” Once attached, it’ll be ready to hold up to 22 pounds of weight. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Stay hydrated as you power through your work day with two Amazon Basics Tritan Infuser Water Bottles at under $14 Prime shipped. These can be used with or without the detachable infuser, allowing you to keep things simple or use fruit, veggies, or other goodies to add a bit of flavor.

Once you’re finished here, there are several other deals we’ve posted today that may be right up your alley. Examples include Newegg’s gaming flash sale from $13, this tall dual monitor desk mount at $24, and even a live edge 40-inch coffee table for $322. And if you’d like to keep some additional gear within reach while you work, consider grabbing this 3-tier rolling cart for $20 Prime shipped.

VIVO Universal Treadmill Desk features:

  • Universal Treadmill Desk – This sturdy 34.1” x 11” platform attaches to your treadmill (fits handlebar distances from 26.8″ to 31.5″), creating your very own active workstation! Supporting your laptop, Macbook, iPad, tablet, and more, it holds your equipment safe and secure while you walk and get your work done.
  • Sturdy 22 lbs Support – Sturdy particle board construction supports weights up to 22 lbs, transforming your exercise routine by letting you multitask in style with your new walking desk. The adjustable velcro straps are designed to fit the majority of treadmills on the market.
  • Protective Padding – Anti-slip rubber pads are provided to increase traction and protect your treadmill from scratches.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

VIVO

About the Author

Etekcity’s HealthKit Bluetooth smart scale also w...
Govee’s 33-ft. RGBIC light strip features individ...
This 4-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters is just $5.50 at...
This 1080p portable projector delivers 200-inches of st...
Stand up while working with this tall dual monitor desk...
Disney’s Mickey Mouse Mug Warmer ships with a 10-...
Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with Liquid Retina ...
COSORI’s glass pour over coffee maker with wood a...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $48

Govee’s 33-ft. RGBIC light strip features individually addressable LEDs for $31 (Reg. $48)

$31 Learn More

New Nintendo Direct presentation starts now with 40 mins of upcoming Switch titles + more

45% off

This 4-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters is just $5.50 at Amazon (45% off)

$5.50 Learn More
Save 50%

This 1080p portable projector delivers 200-inches of starlit movie nights for $55 (50% off)

$55 Learn More
Save 50%

Newegg gaming flash sale takes up to 50% off monitors, keyboards, and more from $13

From $13 Learn More
27% off

Stand up while working with this tall dual monitor desk mount at $24 (New low, 27% off)

$24 Learn More
2021 low

Disney’s Mickey Mouse Mug Warmer ships with a 10-ounce mug at 2021 low of $13

$13 Learn More
Save now

Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display now $149 off (New low)

$149 off Learn More