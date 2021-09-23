This $40 universal treadmill desk will help you take back time spent at the gym (New low)

V I V O (98% lifetime positive feedback from 83,000+) via Amazon is offering its Universal Treadmill Desk for $39.99 shipped. That’s 20% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This universal treadmill desk is ready to help you get all of your steps as you work each day. It’s perfect for holding a laptop and a drink with measurements that span 34.1 by 11 inches. Underneath you’ll find adjustable velcro straps that “are designed to fit the majority of treadmills on the market.” Once attached, it’ll be ready to hold up to 22 pounds of weight. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Stay hydrated as you power through your work day with two Amazon Basics Tritan Infuser Water Bottles at under $14 Prime shipped. These can be used with or without the detachable infuser, allowing you to keep things simple or use fruit, veggies, or other goodies to add a bit of flavor.

Once you’re finished here, there are several other deals we’ve posted today that may be right up your alley. Examples include Newegg’s gaming flash sale from $13, this tall dual monitor desk mount at $24, and even a live edge 40-inch coffee table for $322. And if you’d like to keep some additional gear within reach while you work, consider grabbing this 3-tier rolling cart for $20 Prime shipped.

VIVO Universal Treadmill Desk features:

Universal Treadmill Desk – This sturdy 34.1” x 11” platform attaches to your treadmill (fits handlebar distances from 26.8″ to 31.5″), creating your very own active workstation! Supporting your laptop, Macbook, iPad, tablet, and more, it holds your equipment safe and secure while you walk and get your work done.

Sturdy 22 lbs Support – Sturdy particle board construction supports weights up to 22 lbs, transforming your exercise routine by letting you multitask in style with your new walking desk. The adjustable velcro straps are designed to fit the majority of treadmills on the market.

Protective Padding – Anti-slip rubber pads are provided to increase traction and protect your treadmill from scratches.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!