Declutter your desk in style with a 3-tier rolling cart that’s made of steel: $20 (New low, 23% off)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 135,000+) via Amazon is offering its 3-Tier Metal Rolling Cart for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 23% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This 3-tier cart is comprised of steel and is easy to move around thanks to four caster wheels along the bottom which make it a breeze to move along a wide variety of floors. It’s a great way to move gear from one place to another or to simply create some stylish storage. This offering features a tasteful design that will look great in just about any space. Measurements span 16.3 by 12.8 by 26.4 inches and the cart weighs in at just 7.5 pounds. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re primarily after a way to quickly get garbage off your desk, perhaps you’d be better served by an Umbra Treela Trash Can at $15 Prime shipped. While made of “durable polypropylene plastic,” this offering delivers “the look of wood without staining or warping.” You’ll get a 4.5-gallon capacity, which should keep you covered for several days or more before needing to empty it into a larger bin.

While you’re at it, why not have a look at the latest deals over in our home goods guide? Examples of what you’ll find there include a live edge 40-inch coffee table for $322, the Sauder North Avenue Console at $105.50, and even some outdoor solar string light sets from $8. Finally, be sure to check out this list of Amazon Basics discounts for up to 25% off.

SONGMICS 3-Tier Metal Rolling Cart features:

  • A Mobile Station: 4 heavy-duty casters with 2 brakes on the storage cart offer effortless mobility from one place to another—around your room or office, even when fully loaded—making your life easier
  • A Reliable Sidekick: Think of this utility cart as your reliable sidekick, because it has the strength: 3 wire baskets get robust support from steel-made tubes; each of them can hold up to 22 lb, which ensures you a durable, long-lasting companion

